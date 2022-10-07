5 things we desperately want from Victoria Beckham's final Reebok drop

Victoria Beckham's seventh (and final!) Reebok drop is available to shop now, and the collection might even persuade us to get down the gym. Maybe.

For exercise-avoidants – guilty as charged – feeling confident in the gym is hugely important, and what you wear can be instrumental in determining the success levels of your workout sesh.

"We choose what we want to wear every day to look our best and so why should sportswear be any different?" Victoria explained to Harper's Bazaar on the subject.

"It's about confidence and empowering yourself; if you look good, you'll feel good and you'll push yourself and perform better."

Think about it – feeling slightly self-conscious during a workout is never a vibe, not to mention how maddening ill-fitting sportswear is on a practical level. Fabrics rubbing, pinching, riding up (or down, god forbid) – it's a no from us.

Luckily, over the last few years Victoria Beckham has been working hard to create several ranges in collaboration with sportswear giant Reebok, since she unveiled her debut collection with them back in early 2019.

Her latest (and final) drop, featuring glossy cropped puffers, seamless sports bras and 1980s-reminiscent track tops, is a well-thought-out collection of flattering sportswear that we'd be pretty happy wearing just about anywhere.

The latest campaign shots are incredible, and you'd expect as much, having been taken by photography legend Mario Sorrenti. "I love these images from my seventh and final @reebok drop! Kisses @mario_sorrenti @alastairmckimm xx," Victoria wrote on her Instagram Stories.

It might even be time to resurrect our long-forgotten gym membership…

Shop our picks from Victoria Beckham's final Reebok drop:

Victoria Beckham Light-Impact Seamless Bra, £75, Reebok

Victoria Beckham Puffer Jacket, £229, Reebok

Victoria Beckham Bodysuit, £89, Reebok

Victoria Beckham Club C Shoes, £159, Reebok

Victoria Beckham Seamless Leggings, £89, Reebok

