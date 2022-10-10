Florence Pugh's latest outfits have been a masterclass in how to nail the scorned 1950s housewife aesthetic

Florence Pugh's latest appearances have proven one thing, she is the queen of ultra-feminine frocks and lending edge to red carpet glamour. After her (let's face it much-discussed) Don't Worry Darling appearances, this time she's been promoting her latest project, eerie period drama The Wonder.

Let's start with her Rodarte outfit she wore to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences new members reception at The National Gallery.

Florence wore a sheer Rodarte gown

She paired the black sheer gown from Kate and Laura Mulleavy's romantic conceptual brand with nothing black visible high-waisted pants and a strapless bra. It's giving scorned 1950s housewife and we are here for it. The embellished ultra-feminine frock, with puff sleeves and adorned with adorable bows proved that 'Ms. Flo' (Olivia Wilde's words not ours) is the ultimate champion of romance dressing. Her septum piercing and dark red lipstick, kept the look vampish and oh-so modern. For accessories she championed Aquazzura's Love Affair 105 Satin Pumps and Tiffany & Co.'s Victoria Mixed Cluster Earrings.

Earlier that day Florence attended a special screening of The Wonder hosted by Gurinder Chadha at Soho House, wearing what could only be described as the ultimate scorned 1950s housewife ensemble. She donned a blue crushed velvet dress with an oversized collar, the black detailing and pumps lending a certain naughtiness to an otherwise prim outfit. Stunning drop pearl earrings showed, she's not afraid of going girly, and she's showing us how it's done right.

Sebastián Lelio and Florence Pugh

On Friday she donned not one but two outfits which proved that she has mastered the glamorous 1950s housewife aesthetic. First up she attended the The Wonder's UK premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall, in a Valentino Haute Couture gown which was all-out glamour.

Florence wore a feather-trimmed Valentino Couture gown

Florence's stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray secured her A list client a coral gown from the luxury Italian maison’s recent couture presentation in the Piazza di Spagna. The feather-trimmed gown was giving, "When your old rich husband dies in mysterious circumstances," reminding us of the feather trimmed robes which went viral earlier this year, after being the subject of countless memes implying that this was the go-to look of scorned wives and husband-killing, rich-widows in movie tropes of Hollywood's golden age. She finished the look with a novelty birdcage bag from Lulu Guiness which only served to add even more 1950s nostalgia to the look. Reissued from the Lulu Guiness archive, the embroidered blue bag sings when you press a secret button hidden in its base.

Florence made a case for the novelty clutch

Next Florence turned to Rodarte again, for the film's post-premiere drinks reception at Soho House. Again romance and the 1950s housewife aesthetic was on the agenda with a romantic boudoir inspired pink silk charmeuse dress and lace details, "Its fitted bodice features a plunging neckline with lace cutouts at the bust and V-shaped midriff," Rodarte explains on their website, "Tapered puffed sleeves provide a perfect balance to its flared maxi bias cut skirt." She teamed the look with the same Lulu Guiness bag proving that she’s totally on board with the throwback theme.

Based on the 2016 novel The Wonder follows the story of eleven-year old Anna O'Donnel who stops eating, but somehow remains miraculously alive. English nurse Lib Wright, played by Florence, is brought to the tiny village to observe the young girl. Set in The Irish Midlands in 1862, tourists and pilgrims gather to witness the girl who is said to have survived without food for months. For our part, we can only 'wonder' what Florence will wear next.

