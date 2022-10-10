Beyonce is still serving silver disco at the "Club Renaissance" Paris album party Newsflash, gold is old

Silver is the colour of choice this season, as proven by Beyoncé.

The industry icon shared some never before seen pictures from her "Club Renaissance" Paris album party with her followers on Instagram, where she (quite literally) shined in top-to-toe silver.

Beyonce shared photos of the event with her 270M followers

The disco aesthetic of her album is alive and well with the style icon, who wore a fully metallic look compromising a draped chain mail plunge halter top with a matching hood. She didn't stop there of course, she teamed it with patent silver trousers, and an oversized biker jacket in silver foil. Naturally the Texan-born singer was draped in Tiffany & Co. jewellery, with the piece de resistance being a statement scorpion necklace. The high-jewellery brand was also the official partner of the soiree.

As expected of the music legend, there was of course an outfit change and she of course nailed the Studio 54 disco aesthetic. The Break My Soul singer wore a cut-out maroon halter dress with a draped hood from Saint Laurent's spring 2023 collection. She teamed the ensemble with a matching leather trench and, again, lashings of Tiffany & Co. jewellery. On the 3rd October Beyoncé partnered with Tiffany’s on a 1970s inspired promotional music video, titled Lose Yourself in Love set to her song Summer Renaissance.

The Break My Soul singer later donned another Studio 54 inspired outfit

Back in July Beyoncé released her seventh studio and the associated artwork, featuring the 40-year-old star riding an iridescent silver horse which made quite the impression on fashion fans. The star thanked her fans profusely for patiently waiting for the release of Rennaisance, despite the album having actually been leaked two days early.

In a post shared on Instagram with her 270M followers at the time, she unveiled an exquisite new photograph of her wearing an unbelievable silver shimmery gown. The disco-inspired Gucci dress evoked imagery pertaining to 1970s icon Diana Ross, as the star marked the launch of her first solo album in six years.

Clearly the silver aesthetic of Beyonce’s seventh studio album takes first place in the star's wardrobe.

