Nicola Peltz shares new wedding photos with Brooklyn Beckham and the A list secret behind her veil She has been working with legendary hairstylist Adir Abergel for a decade

Nicola Peltz just shared new never before wedding photos from her nuptials to Brooklyn Beckham.

The actress took to Instagram to post a series of photos of her wedding dress, as she posed next to her husband, with the caption, "6 months as your wife and forever to go, I love you so much baby."

MORE: Nicola Peltz is serving Disney princess at Paris Fashion Week

RELATED: Victoria Beckham shares photo of Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn sitting front row at her Paris Fashion Week show

The actress also reshared some behind the scenes photos of her hairstylist Adir Abergel, tending to her locks and styling her veil into her then blonde, now-brunette mane. She explained that she has been working with the legendary hairstylist for a decade, saying, "You’re my family and I love you so much!! 10 years and forever to go with you." Adir also shared photos where he explained how much he loved the process of tending to the emerging style icons locks. The bride's hairstyle was inspired by 1990s supermodel Claudia Schiffer.

Adir Abergel also gave fans a look behind the scenes on his Instagram stories

Celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel is the Creative Director for the Virtue luxury hair brand, and has worked with the likes of Jessica Biel, Anne Hathaway, Kristen Stewart, Jennifer Garner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Charlize Theron, and Reese Witherspoon (to name but a few.)

Nicola shared her appreciation for her long-time hairstylist

Back in June he explained, "Fashion is fantasy and fantasy can be completed when all of the pieces are put together. It also creates individualism," telling the CFDA, "There is nothing more powerful on this planet than you being your authentic self and not being afraid to shift to find your authentic self through time." Abergel’s mentor was world famous hair guru Arthur Johns, who got him started on his star-studded trajectory.

MORE: Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are serving matching spooky season looks at Givenchy

RELATED: Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham attend Paris Fashion Week

Brooklyn Beckham also shared a BTS moment from their special day, with the caption "6 months with my best friend x wouldn't choose anyone else to live life with xx love you forever. you are the absolute love of my life xx"

The bride wore a Valentino couture gown with a dramatic lace veil, selected with the help of stylist Leslie Fremar. Brooklyn wore custom Dior by Kim Jones.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.