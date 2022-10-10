The 11 best Alexander McQueen runway moments of all time These moments will go down in catwalk history…

Alexander McQueen is a label that knows how to put on a show - that's for sure. The brand's late founder was committed to staging the most unforgettable spectacles. His shows used immersive story-telling and haunting theatrics to offer insight into his exceptional creative mind and demonstrate his unrivalled sartorial ability.

11. Egyptomania

Inspired by his family history – the designer was related to women who were hanged following the Salem witch trials – Alexander McQueen's AW08 show explored the subject of witchcraft. The concept was traced back to its Pagan roots, then foraying into ancient Egypt, nodding to Elizabeth Taylor's iconic portrayal of Cleopatra in the 1963 film. If you were ever in doubt, this show proves that gold and navy go hand in hand like a decadent dream.

10. Elizabethan elegance

The designer stepped back in time for his Ready-to-wear 2013-2014 show, dressing models in beaded head cages and voluminous ruffs. Good Queen Bess could never.

9. The ultimate tribute

Kate Moss and her fellow supermodels walked in Naomi Campbell's Fashion For Relief show, held to support the victims of the Haiti earthquake, just days after the heartbreaking death of their dear friend Lee, as he was known to those closest to him. Sporting a dress from the late designer's SS10 collection and a rocky smoky eye, Kate paid the ultimate tribute.

8. Butterfly bonanza

Nature was one of the designer's greatest influences, and this unbelievable butterfly style moment from his SS08 show will go down in headdress history.

7. Plato's Atlantis

Alexander McQueen's last show (SS10) combines Darwin's evolutionary theories with contemporary concerns around global warming. "Plato's Atlantis" referenced the Greek philosopher's fantasy island, imagining a world in which humans have adapted into other-worldy beings to survive.

Featuring extraordinary "Armadillo" boots, heralded for their unusual convex curved shape, the show was a masterclass in innovative design, with stunning digitally-produced prints – a practically unheard-of technique at that time – demonstrating the power of symmetry.

6. Feather flamboyance

The designer's AW09 show "The Horn of Plenty" was all about 1950s silhouettes – he played with proportions by juxtaposing tiny nipped-in waists with outlandish shoulder shapes. This piece, made from duck feathers, alluded to a raven as a deathly symbol, forming an utterly striking image which was used for much of the promotional artwork of the designer's posthumous Savage Beauty exhibition.

5. Highland Rape

One of his most seminal works, "Highland Rape" was another show inspired by the designer's ancestry. The title, referring to England's historical attacks on Scotland, was brought to life by models who staggered down the runway, streaked in blood and dressed in torn clothing which left breasts and bottoms exposed. The collection sparked outrage among critics, with many deeming it deeply misogynistic, but Alexander maintained that the show's theme was the Jacobite rebellion rather than the brutalisation of his models.

4. Bumsters

In his 1996 "Dante" show, Alexander showcased his now-legendary "bumster" trousers. The ultra-low-rise trousers sparked intense eyebrow-raising, understandable given the level of cheek on show.

3. Kate Moss hologram

Need we say any more? The designer's AW06 "Widows of Culloden" show culminated in the stunning, ethereal image of Kate Moss floating inside a glass pyramid, set to Schindler's List's moving soundtrack.

2. Floral cascade

Alexander McQueen's SS07 collection "Sarabande" gave its name to the foundation established after his death – the designer left the majority of his estate to support creative and visionary talent. Worn by Tanya Dziahileva, this piece was embedded with hundreds of real roses which fell off as she walked the runway, providing a visual commentary on the fine line between beauty and death.

1. Spray-painting robots

Bella Hadid's recent Coperni runway moment nodded to the late designer's SS99 show at London Fashion Week in which model Shalom Harlow stood on a revolving platform and was spray painted by robotic arms. Clever, unadulterated brilliance.

