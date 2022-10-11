Claire Foy rocks red bombshell cut-out gown at New York Film Festival The actress brought a sense of understated elegance to the red carpet

Claire Foy is a force to be reckoned with in the acting world. From her stellar portrayal of the young Queen in The Crown to her hedonistic Duchess of Argyll in A Very British Scandal, it's fair to say that the actress is pretty in demand right now.

But another area in which the 38-year-old seems to be at the top of her game, is her style. On the red carpet event for her latest venture, Claire looked the picture of glamour at the 60th New York Film Festival on Monday.

The annual festival is a celebration of quality cinema, featuring works by celebrated filmmakers as well as spotlighting new talent. This year, it takes place between 30 September and 16 October and has welcomed a whole host of seriously stylish screen stars – with Cate Blanchett and Taylor Russell leading the way with some pretty major red carpet looks.

Hosted at the Lincoln Centre, the event was held to promote the actress' latest drama film Women Talking, in which she stars alongside the likes of Jessie Buckley, Rooney Mara and Frances McDormand. The film, based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Miriam Toews, tells the story of a group of women from an isolated religious community grappling with their faith after a series of sexual assaults.

Styled by Nicky Yates, Claire brought a sense of understated elegance to the red carpet in a punchy red sleeveless midi dress by Valentino. The actress' look felt simple, and yet classic – a clean straight neckline and an A-line silhouette allowed more striking details to take centre stage.

Delicate geometric cut-outs and bow adornments positioned at her flanks added a certain conscious femininity, whereas her beauty look felt less girlish and more bombshell.

The actress rocked a rich plum lipstick and dialled up the drama with feline flick eyeliner – oozing a certain retro glamour. But she kept the vintage waves at bay, instead opting for a sleek middle parting hair look, to not detract from her sparkly slimline drop earrings.

