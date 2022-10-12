Naomi Campbell rocks dazzling cut-out jumpsuit at Alexander McQueen SS23 show

If there is anyone who knows how to steal a show, it is Naomi Campbell. Since she entered the fashion world in the late 1980s, her ability to turn heads has remained perfectly intact. Forget any antiquated notion of a heyday, instead at 52 the supermodel is still at the very top of her game and we have the photographic evidence to prove it.

Following the flurry of shows last month, Naomi kept the momentum going on Tuesday by walking for Alexander McQueen, showcasing the British label's SS23 collection. Taking place within the grounds of the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, a futuristic spin was put on the historic landmark via a giant bubble dome, in which the fashion show was held.

Known for its unconventional show theatrics, the brand welcomed the likes of Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful - a close friend of Naomi's – as well as Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright and star of Netflix hit Heartstopper, Joe Locke to view its latest collection.

The legendary supermodel wasted no time in ensuring that all eyes were on her, looking unbelievably glam in a sparkly embellished jumpsuit. The dazzling piece featured murky gold and light champagne hues as well as whites and blacks, with a large central, almost splodge-like, motif.

The cut-out hybrid design felt totally unique – blending the concept of a full, fitted bodystocking with over-the-knee boots and giving off an almost suspender-like effect. Paired with Naomi's sweeping curls and gleaming earrings, the embellished jumpsuit is 100% on our agenda for next season.

In typical Naomi Campbell fashion, her day wasn't complete without an outfit change or two. Attending a private dinner and celebration hosted by BOSS, the supermodel looked unreal, staging two major suit moments. Slick double-breasted white and black crinkled leather – it's all in a day's work for Naomi…

