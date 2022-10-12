Emily Ratajkowski's Inamorata leopard range is exactly what we want to buy for a winter getaway

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We might be in the midst of autumn, but Emily Ratajkowski is still the official queen of a stunning bikini moment.

The 31-year-old supermodel took to Instagram, to share a series of photos and videos with her 29.5 million followers, with the caption "LEOPARD, all new styles @inamoratawoman, shop now." All Inamorata items are designed at the brand’s New York based office, and manufactured in the USA. The brand’s classic leopard print is now available in brand new mesh and swim suit styles making them perfect for a winter vacay.

MORE: Emily Ratajkowski just revealed the ultimate manicure trend at Miu Miu

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski rocks double denim at Loewe during Paris Fashion Week

A newcomer to the industry – the label was founded by the model back in 2017. Inamorata has been making waves in the world of designer swimwear and its latest drop featuring leopard print is the ultimate addition to the range. Emily has just come off the back of an extremely busy Fashion Month, the poster-girl for the best post breakup hair inspiration of all time, revealed photos from backstage at the Miu Miu spring/summer 2023 show during this season's Paris Fashion Week. In a series of photos she flaunted a brand new beauty trend, courtesy of the nail artists at Miu Miu, inspiring us all to get a ‘logo mani.’

MORE: Emily Ratajkowski brings back Y2K's thong revealing jeans at Milan Fashion Week

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski looks unbelievably striking in sheer crimson gown

Emily wears the latest pieces from her Inamorata leopard drop

The feminist activist, who recently used TikTok to confirm her bisexuality (with one fan comenting "Yet another win for the ladies") followed in the footsteps of Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell, who also teased she's bisexual on the same platform.

What is the story behind Emily Ratajkowski's swimwear label Inamorata?

Supermodel Emily and her friend Kat Mendenhall set up the brand a few years ago, with the aim of creating "a collection rife with easy, body-conscious essentials for the unexpected nature of the city". The flattering shapes are inextricably linked to southern California beach culture – with Emily having publicly acknowledged that her vision for Inamorata was heavily inspired by her hometown.

"It is that beach attitude taken to the city," she said, explaining the influences that helped form Inamorata. "It's not about the body – it's about the confidence, it's about self-love."

Shop the Leopard Range:

Sereia top, £120, Inamorata

Carlotta bottom, £94, Inamorata

Luna Dress, £120, Inamorata

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.