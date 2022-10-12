25 amazing celebrity Halloween costumes you probably forgot about From Bella Hadid to Heidi Klum, these are the ultimate spooky season looks

When it comes to dressing up for Halloween, the rule of thumb seems to be go big or go home. At least that's the case in point for our favourite style icons, who over the years have served some of the most memorable spooky season looks.

Whether you're a first time Halloween goer or a seasoned pro when it comes to donning a costume, we gathered 25 of our favourite Halloween looks of all time to inspire your next outfit.

Marge Simspon

Emily Ratajkowski attended the Heidi Klum Halloween Party on October 31, 2015 in New York dressed as Marge from The Simpsons.

Post Malone

Rita Ora attends the KISS Haunted House Party at The SSE Arena, Wembley on October 26, 2018 in London dressed as Post Malone

Evil Nun

Rapper, songwriter, actress and TV personality Cardi B performed at 'Demon Dome' opening celebration on Halloween at KAOS Dayclub & Nightclub on November 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, dressed as a sinister nun.

Beetlejuice

Supermodel Bella Hadid and her then-boyfriend The Weeknd were seen leaving Heidi Klum's 19th Annual Halloween Party at Lavo NYC on October 31, 2018 dressed as Lydia Deetz and Beetlejuice.

Sonny and Cher

Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban attended the Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27, 2017 dressed as Sonny and Cher.

Fembot

Kendall Jenner attended the Casamigos Halloween party at CATCH Las Vegas at ARIA Resort & Casino on October 27, 2018 in Las Vegas dressed as a Fembot from Austin Powers.

A cheeto

Katy Perry was seen at Kate Hudson's annual Halloween party on October 30, 2014 in Los Angeles, California dressed as a cheeto.

Elton John

Harry Styles attended the Casamigos Halloween Party on October 26, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California dressed as Elton John.

Grease

Gigi Hadid attended the Heidi Klum Halloween Party on October 31, 2015 in New York City dressed as Sandy from Grease.

Mermaid

Alexa Chung dressed as Mermaid with Plastic at The Misshapes Halloween party hosted by Ketel One Family-Made Vodka on October 27, 2018 in New York.

Vampire

Zoe Kravitz was seen on October 26, 2018 in Los Angeles, California on her way to the Casamigos Halloween party in an outfit that she called "Mornings Suck Vampire."

Cleopatra

Actress Anne Hathaway attended Heidi Klum's 5th Annual Halloween party at Marquee October 31, 2004 in New York City dressed as Queen of the Nile, Cleopatra.

Clueless

Actress Lupita Nyong'o attended Heidi Klum's 19th Annual Halloween Party Sponsored by SVEDKA Vodka and Party City at Lavo NYC on October 31, 2018 in New York dressed as Dionne from Clueless.

Paris Hilton

Nicky Hilton Rothschild attended the Casamigos Halloween Party on October 26, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California dressed as her sister Paris Hilton. That's hot.

The Fifth Element

Martha Hunt attended Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party presented by Amazon Prime Video and SVEDKA Vodka at Cathédrale New York on October 31, 2019 in New York dressed as Leeloo From The Fifth Element.

Cara Delevingne

Kate Moss, dressed as Cara Delevingne to attend the 'Death Of A Geisha' party hosted by Fran Cutler and Cafe KaiZen with Grey Goose on October 31, 2014 in London.

The Corpse Bride

Lucy Boynton attended Bette Midler's 2019 Hulaween at New York Hilton Midtown on October 31, 2019 in New York City dressed as The Corpse Bride.

Ru Paul

Model Winnie Harlow was seen arriving to Heidi Klum's 19th Annual Halloween Party at Lavo NYC on October 31, 2018 in New York dressed as Ru Paul.

Lady Godiva

Model Heidi Klum arrived on horseback as Lady Godiva at her Annual Halloween Party at Lot 61 in New York City back in 2001.

Closer

Elsa Hosk attended Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party at Cathédrale on October 31, 2019 in New York dressed as Natalie Portman's character Alice in Closer

The Shining

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark and Ella Richards attend Annabel's Annual Halloween Party 'Circus of Horrors' on October 29, 2021 dressed as the Grady girls, aka the twins from 1980 horror classic The Shining.

Popcorn Girl

Jemima Cadbury attended Annabel's Annual Halloween Party 'Circus of Horrors' a on October 29, 2021 in London dressed as a popcorn vendor.

Vampire

Sabrina Percy attended The Unicef UK Halloween Ball, raising vital funds to support Unicef's life-saving work for children in danger around the world, at Banqueting House on October 30, 2018 in London dressed as a Vampire.

Ice Queen

Emma McQuiston, Marchioness of Bath, attended Halloween at Annabel's at 46 Berkeley Square on October 29, 2016 in London, England.

Melania Trump

Jemima Khan attended the Unicef UK Halloween Ball, at One Embankment on October 13, 2016 dressed as Melania Trump.

