Hailey Bieber's must-have accessory of the season is a very unlikely it-bag

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Hailey Bieber's street style is unrivalled – even when the supermodel is away from the runway, she manages to hold her own, propelling us to add to our seasonal wish list.

MORE: Hailey Bieber gives up Brownie glazed lips in favour of the ultimate autumn lipstick colour

And her latest outfit is no exception, prompting us to reconsider our accessory collection and give it a minimalist boost.

On Monday, the supermodel was all about the loungewear, rocking a pair of flared leggings. While usually we reckon ultra-casual pieces should be confined to the comfort of your own living room, where Hailey is involved, we sit up and pay attention – perhaps wearing loungewear outside the house isn't such a sartorial sin after all…

Stepping out in Los Angeles post-pilates in a neutral co-ord, the supermodel opted for a black mini tote bag to carry her essentials, and again on Tuesday, Hailey turned to her current accessory obsession.

READ: Hailey Bieber just reinvented cargo trousers at Paris Fashion Week

RELATED: Why I as a Latina am not upset about Hailey Bieber’s brownie glazed lips

The bag in question is The Row's soft nubuck leather 'Iris' tote, a black, slightly structured piece that would no doubt go with virtually any outfit – it's the devout minimalist's dream.

The understated bag design felt utterly aligned with The Row's vision. Established in 2006 by sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, the brand focuses on circular fashion, producing "simplistic shapes that speak to discretion and are based on uncompromising quality".

Hailey wore her tiny tote with a classic oversized navy hoodie – the kind that you almost definitely acquired around four boyfriends ago – and a pair of white track pants from her collection with Wardrobe.nyc.

Alongside her simple open tote, Hailey wore a two-tone Tiffany Lock bangle and Balenciaga's Destroy Upper trainers, as well as her long-adored oval shades, also created by the luxury fashion house. Time to up our autumn accessory game…

Shop Hailey Bieber's exact autumn accessory staple now:

The Row Iris nubuck tote, £1,000, Net-A-Porter

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.