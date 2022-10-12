7 ultra-glam chainmail dresses to shop this party season

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It is too early to begin my search for the perfect Christmas party dress!" said no one, ever. Lustrous sequins, shimmery lurex and glitzy textures couldn't come sooner – but this season, chainmail has captured our hearts.

Metallics were out in full force at Louis Vuitton's Space Age-themed SS23 show, with guests looking positively celestial in silver trenches, rose gold culottes and shiny swing mini dresses.

Clearly, we have Barbarella on the brain – to be expected after the recent announcement that Sydney Sweeney will be starring as the 41st-century astronaut heroine in an upcoming remake of the 1960s classic.

Spanish label Paco Rabanne, having contributed to the wardrobe of the original 1968 film, is perhaps best known for its unbelievably glamorous chainmail pieces. Remember that dress worn by style icon Francoise Hardy? The designer dressed his Parisian singer-songwriter muse in over 1,000 gold plates inlaid with diamonds, forming what was thought to be the most expensive dress in the world at the time.

An utterly enchanting chainmail moment? Count us in – and It-girl Lily James is leading the way. The actress dazzled at the Emmys last month in a shimmery asymmetric chainmail gown by Versace which looked as though it had been crafted from molten bronze.

Hello! Fashion shares the most stylish chainmail dresses to shop this party season:

