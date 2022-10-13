Kate Moss makes the case for Halloween chic at Mônot dinner during Frieze week

Kate Moss proved why she remains our eternal fashion icon at last night's Mônot dinner.

The 48-year-old supermodel attended a private dinner hosted by the brand, which celebrated Frieze week in London. The Frieze Week art fair encompasses gallery, museum and institution show openings as well as events that take place directly related to the fair.

Kate teamed her dress with dazzling earrings

Kate attended in a long dramatic vampish gown from the New York based label, which has quickly become a firm favourite of the style set since its inception in 2019. In just a few years it has established itself as one of the hottest brands on the planet (remember that ultra-revealing wedding guest dress Kendall Jenner wore to her friend's nuptials? Yes, that was Mônot. Elsa Hosk's daring white Vanity Fair post-Oscars party gown? Also Mônot.)

Kate donned the ultimate elegant spooky season look, the long-sleeved black dress was complete with white cuffs which gave the look a Wednesday Addams-esque edge. The Cosmoss founder completed her outfit with sheer tights, lace up ankle boots and dazzling chandelier earrings. Meanwhile the party was also attended by the likes of Jourdan Dunn and Iris Law, who all came to show their support for the brand.

Mônot was established in 2019, and has quickly gained traction amon the A list

What is Mônot?

Mônot was founded by 36-year-old Eli Mizrahi. The designer was born in Lebanon and moved to New York at the age of 13 as a political refugee. Fascinated by the world of fashion, he began meeting influential figures in New York City and created an impressive network of friends and contacts through consulting for various brands. "His passion for travelling the world has been a source of inspiration. Eli has distinguished himself with a unique and daring style, captivating the attention of the fashion world," Mônot explains on its website. Following his career in luxury consultancy he set up the business just before Covid in 2019. Focused on utility, Eli's collections are comprised of signature pieces in modern, timeless silhouettes at a contemporary price point.

