Anne Hathaway looks enchanting in silver pearl-encrusted Valentino gown at New York Film Festival The actress looked the picture of radiance

Anne Hathaway and major style moments go hand in hand – that goes without saying. Only recently we were obsessing over her unbelievable 'when life imitates art' moment, when she sat front row at the Michael Kors show next to Anna Wintour. Channelling her iconic The Devil Wears Prada character Andy Sachs, Anne rocked a chocolate brown leather coat that felt insanely reminiscent of one of Andy's ensembles – nothing short of legendary.

However, another day, another killer Anne Hathaway outfit – and this time the 39-year-old was all about pure opulence. Looking radiant on the red carpet at the 60th New York Film Festival, Anne dazzled in a shoulder-padded midi dress by Valentino, embellished with an abundance of silver beads and shiny pearls.

The actress' gown exuded a certain Space Age glamour, and yet her footwear choice felt utterly contemporary. Anne's heeled pointed boots matched the eye-catching adornments of her dress perfectly, giving her look a wholly immersive sense of decadence.

The annual festival is a celebration of quality cinema, featuring works by celebrated filmmakers as well as spotlighting new talent. This year, it takes place between 30 September and 16 October and has welcomed a whole host of seriously stylish screen stars – with The Crown star Claire Foy in particular leading the way on several occasions.

Anne echoed Claire's red carpet prowess, looking ultra-glam as she stepped out to promote her upcoming period drama Armageddon Time. Rocking a pair of glitzy drop-down earrings alongside twinkly silver nails and shimmery rings, we couldn't help but wonder whether Anne is planning on making an appearance alongside Sydney Sweeney in the new Barbarella remake.

Bottom line: consider us utterly dazzled…

