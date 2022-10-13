House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock is the ultimate lady in red at the Bulgari High Jewellery Gala A style icon in the making

The colours of House Targaryen may be black, (as opposed to Hightowers’ green) but Milly Alcock who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen in the already iconic House of the Dragon series proved red is definitely her colour.

The star of the Game of Thrones spin off show, graced the red carpet at the Bulgari High Jewellery Gala held in St Paul's Cathedral on Wednesday night, wearing a red feathered gown from none other than 16 Arlington.

Milly wore 16 Arlington to attend the gala

Milly entrusted A list stylist Holly White to put together her ensemble, which included bedazzled crystal heeled sandals from Simmi and of course plenty of Bulgari jewellery from their illustrious Serpenti range. Holly has worked with the likes of Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery and Zawe Ashton.

The plumed gown was paired with classic Bulgari jewellery

The 22-year old dragon rider was coiffed by Ben Talbott, who eschewed the poker straight platinum blonde mane she’s become famous for, in favour of a romantic updo. As for beauty Talia Sparrow created a soft look, with a focus on simple yet glowing skin. The Australian actress rubbed shoulders with Bridgeton's Charithra Chandran at the star-studded event, who was dressed in a modern orange cut out dress complete with an oversized chain belt. (Coincidentally the duo are both styled by Holly White at the moment.)

Milly Alcock and Charithra Chandran are both styled by Holly White

Recently Milly opened up to The Post about that brothel scene in House of Dragons calling it "gnarly," she explained, "We had an intimacy coordinator, and we worked with her through the rehearsal process and blocked it out months before.”"

Based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, HBO's House of the Dragon series is set approximately 200 years before the events depicted in Game of Thrones, and tells the story of the Targaryen civil war with Paddy Considine's character King Viserys' children battling for control of the Iron Throne.

Luckily when it comes to the red carpet, Milly is already a style queen in the making.

