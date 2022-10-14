Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Lily Collins and Mindy Kaling attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just debuted their first public appearance since getting married at Ralph Lauren's SS23 runway show.

Held at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on Thursday October 13, in San Marino, California the off schedule presentation was a star studded affair, attended by the likes of Lily Collins and Mindy Kaling as well as other Hollywood heavy hitters including Euphoria’s Angus Cloud and Jessica Chastain.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck sported coordinating looks

The spring/summer 2023 show entitled, "California Dreaming" drew inspiration from the world of Ralph Lauren and, “the dream of California—one of joy, optimism, and endless pursuit of a life well lived. Each collection is imbued with Ralph Lauren’s spirit of personal style and individuality, uniting it with the spirit of California living and dreaming,” The American heritage brand explained in a statement.

Lily Collins wore a dramatic Ralph Lauren bustier with oversized bow and cascading train

J Lo and her new bubby wore coordinating looks, with Jennifer opting for a full length black pinstriped evening gown, accessorised with a western wide brimmed Ralph Lauren hat, a signature of its campaigns. Ben meanwhile channelled his Batman alter ego in an all-black suit.

Mindy Kaling wore an elegant red lounge suit

Lily Collins definitely stood out in the style stakes, wearing a dramatic tartan patterned top which featured a bow bustle and long train, worn with black cigarette trousers she was the epitome of elegance, reminiscent of her stint as Emily in Paris on her Netflix hit show. Lily’s sleek straight hair was tucked behind her ears, keeping all the attention on her famous features and statement blunt fringe.

Mindy Kaling also led the glamour at the RL show, wearing a scarlet red silk lounge suit teamed with a stunning diamond necklace. Side parted hair in cascading waves only added to the old-Hollywood appeal of her ensemble. Bottom line? When Ralph Lauren invites you to a party, make sure you are prepared to serve a look.

