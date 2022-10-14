Emily Ratajkowski just wore the 'naked' mesh dress to end all mesh dresses

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Never one to shy away from the limelight, Emily Ratajkowski just reminded us exactly why she is the supermodel of the moment. The 31-year-old rocked up at W Magazine's 50th anniversary party in the most unreal mesh dress, proving, yet again, that she is the best dressed party guest within the vicinity.

Emily Ratajkowski wore a mesh dress by Tory Burch

The supermodel indulged in a sheer sparkly style moment, sporting a silver long-sleeved lattice maxi dress layered over a light pink satin triangle bra and matching thong – yep, you read that right. But make no mistake, Emily's mesh dress was far from ordinary, instead it took the concept of sheer to new, practically inconspicuous, heights.

Nearly-naked dresses are a current celebrity favourite, and it's not exactly difficult to work out why. Adored by the likes of Kylie Jenner, Megan Fox and Bella Hadid, the style oozes unapologetic sensuality, and poses the perfect opportunity to add a dash of sparkle – think Marilyn Monroe's ultra-glam mesh pieces in Some Like It Hot if you're all about the OG It-girls.

The supermodel is the ultimate party guest

Somewhat unexpectedly, Emily's ultra-sheer garment of choice was created by American luxury label Tory Burch. Known best for its boho-preppy aesthetic, the brand excels in timeless accessories, and so it has been super interesting to see its recent foray into more trend-focused designs. We are living in the era of the Tory Burch renaissance – you heard it here first.

To be clear, it is not Emily's first rodeo with the brand – in fact, only last month we were taken aback when the supermodel graced the runway in Tory Burch's SS23 New York Fashion Week show in a black see-through top and a totally sheer bra. Quite the statement.

But on Wednesday night, Emily wasn​'t looking forward to next season, instead she nodded to the girls that came before. Looking like a retro dream, her windy curls aligned with the party's '1972' theme perfectly.

The message for party dressing this season is clear… it's time to get naked.

