Bella Hadid just rocked the wildest XXL hair extensions

There has been absolutely zero stopping Bella Hadid recently. Only a few days ago the now-26-year-old staged a major wardrobe flex at her surprise birthday party, channelling a noughties pop princess. The supermodel looked stunning in a mesh lace dress, styled with an oversized motorcycle jacket, tinted shades, and thong-style sandals, but rest assured, one Y2K style moment in one week wasn't nearly enough for her.

Bella has come through with an abundance of nostalgic ensembles, sharing some recent looks on Instagram with her 55.8m followers. And for die-hard Bella fans, good news is in order – on this occasion, recreating the supermodel's style is set to be easier than ever.

The supermodel's Instagram posts coincided with the launch of her brand-new clothing line, created in collaboration with online fashion retailer ABOUT YOU. Showcasing some of the 64-piece collection's standout pieces, it is very clear that Bella's perpetual passion for the Y2K aesthetic is burning stronger than ever.

But putting our wardrobe envy on pause for a moment, we couldn't help but notice one accessory in particular that stole the show. Bella sported the most dramatic XXL, poker-straight hair extensions that cascaded down her back and swept against the floor. Basically, she was giving 1970s icon Cher a run for her money – and it's a total vibe.

The collection is all about Bella's signature 'model off-duty' look, featuring graphic mesh tops, low-waisted tailoring and boyish cuts – there is even a denim necktie, because, you know, why not.

Evidently, Bella is not here to play, and we are seriously impressed by her commitment to the cause, with Sofia Hagemeier, ABOUT YOU's exclusive collections & artist collaborations team lead, revealing that the supermodel even "brought in pieces from her own wardrobe as inspiration" to design meetings.

"It's been a pleasure working so closely with the ABOUT YOU team to bring my vision to life. They gave me the creative space to design the collection the way I wanted to and I had so much fun styling the shoot with these gorgeous pieces while incorporating some of my own clothes as well," Bella explained.

"It was a joy to have the autonomy to be heavily involved throughout the entire process. I put a lot of heart and soul into this collection and can't wait for others to enjoy it as much as I do."

