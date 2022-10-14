5 iconic times Kate Middleton has worn Chanel The Princess of Wales is a fan of the french luxury Maison

Coco Chanel once said, "Dress shabbily and they remember the dress; dress impeccably and they remember the woman."

The newly styled Princess of Wales is proving to be just as much as a fashion icon as her late mother in law Princess Diana before her, each look Kate wears more memorable than the last.

Yesterday she visited the Copper Box Arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, where she and her husband the Prince of Wales took part in an event called Coach Core. For the occasion the former Duchess of Cambridge wore a vintage blue tweed jacket by Chanel which was first released in 1995. (Iconic.) As the Princess becomes more established in her role, her attitude towards occasion dressing has evolved into a refined regality. We couldn’t have imagined her rocking an electric blue vintage Chanel number at the beginning of her tenure as royal girlfriend, but now that Kate has matured into a bonafide style icon and future Queen it couldn’t seem a more appropriate move. This isn’t the first time she’s championed the French luxury maison however. Although Kate tends to favour British brands (for obvious reasons) she has on several occasions donned the Coco Chanel-founded label.

What Chanel bag does Kate Middleton own?

The burgundy bag the Princess of Wales carries is from Chanel's autumn/winter 2016/2017 collection. It boasts the iconic Chanel logo on the front in matching enamel and an intricately patterned enamel and brass handle. It’s made from quilted calfskin leather, and is no longer available for purchase.

We look back at all the times that Kate Middleton has worn Chanel:

March 18 2017

Catherine, the then Duchess of Cambridge visited the Invalides on March 18, 2017 in Paris, France. The Duke and Duchess were on a two day tour of France. Kate wore a Chanel dress coat and belt for the occasion. The event also marks the first time we spotted Kate wearing her now signature burgundy Chanel bag.

January 7 2018

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attended the Sunday service at St Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham on January 7, 2018 in King's Lynn, England. Kate was spotted carrying her AW17 Chanel bag.

January 31 2018

The duchess visited the Karolinska Institute to meet with academics and practitioners to discuss Sweden's approach to managing mental health challenges during day two of her and William's Royal visit to Sweden and Norway on January 31, 2018 in Stockholm.

October 9 2019

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visited The Angela Marmont Centre For UK Biodiversity at Natural History Museum on October 9, 2019 in London, England. Her Royal Higness is patron of the Natural History Museum.

October 13 2022

Catherine, now the Princess of Wales attended the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Coach Core at Copper Box Arena on October 13, 2022 in London, England wearing a vintage blue Chanel jacket from 1995.

