7 fashion apps to download right now

Net-A-Porter

Online luxury retailer Net-A-Porter is home to a deluge of major designer labels including Loewe, The Row and Bottega Veneta to name a few. Its 'New In' section on its app is brilliant at keeping you updated with all the hottest new pieces, with fresh arrivals now dropping five days a week. The minute payday hits, we'll be tapping 'Checkout'…

Trillion

No time to nip in-store? No problem. For jewellery lovers, Trillion is a total must-have. Using nifty artificial intelligence and advanced AR technology, you can try on heaps of gorgeous pieces to find out which jewellery styles suit you best, only without the hassle of leaving the sofa.

Like To Know It

Think Instagram meets online shopping – Like To Know It allows you to follow your favourite content creators and influencers and recreate their looks by shopping the pieces that they can't get enough of.

Hurr

With circular fashion at its core, Hurr is a clothing rental platform which offers its users a more sustainable way of getting dressed up. Browse its wide range of designers such as Rixo, De La Vali and Marine Serre, and borrow pieces at a fraction of their original retail price. Plus, for the die-hard organisational whizzes? Get this – you can book your outfits up to four months in advance.

Vestiaire Collective

Lauded by fashion insiders, Vestiaire Collective is excellent if you're wanting to get your hands on some pre-loved luxury pieces at a reasonable price point. It takes some of the anxiety out of shopping second hand with its authentication procedures, and its vintage accessory collection is nothing short of lust worthy.

Drest

If you fancy a spot of escapism, look no further than Drest. The hugely popular fashion styling game allows you to virtually access pieces from the latest collections of over 200 major brands and "level up through the styling ranks from Wardrobe Intern to Style Icon".

ByRotation

Another killer rental app, ByRotation is home to over 35,000 designer items and is committed to encouraging a consumer shift towards more sustainable practices with its groundbreaking peer-to-peer model. Plus, if you're looking to streamline your wardrobe, it even has the option of re-selling.

