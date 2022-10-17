What you didn't know about the Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez reunion

Long pitted against each other Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez delivered a win for female friendship (and of course stunning style) at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15.

In a photo posted by photographer Tyrell Hampton, with the simple caption "Plot twist" the internet was set alight, not only did the women show off two incredible looks, they also once and for all put to bed any rumours of a feud. The photo came just two weeks after the 26-year-old supermodel denied stealing her husband Justin Bieber from the 30-year-old music icon and actress on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Styled by Karla Welch, Hailey wore a long draped and twisted strapless dress with diamond cut-out waist ruffle from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. She made a case for the 'brownie glazed outfit', sporting the chocolate dress with matching brown 1990's Latina inspired lipstick, amber choker and brown smokey makeup by Mary Phillips. Her newly darkened auburn-brown tresses were coiffed by Irinel de León. Hailey captioned the photo, "Academy Museum Gala. A beautiful night!"

Selena on the other hand exuded power in a Giorgio Armani crepe tuxedo pure silk jacket and trousers, worn with Wolford’s jamaika sleeveless bodysuit and Cartier's Panthere De Cartier ring and earrings worth over £189,000. The Lose You to Love Me hitmaker was styled by Kate Young, with makeup by Melissa Murdick and hair by Marissa Marino. Nude nails by Tom Bachik kept the look light and youthful. Unlike Hailey, Selena did not share any photos from the event on her Instagram feed.

Hailey wore Saint Laurent for the event

When did Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber start dating?

Justin and Hailey had a brief fling in 2016, they then started dating again in 2018. They were engaged by July only two months after Justin’s breakup with on-again-off-again girlfriend of 10 years Selena. Justin and Hailey then had their lavish wedding (with Hailey wearing a gown by Virgil Abloh just two months later. This led to speculation from ‘Jelena’ fans that Hailey “stole” Justin from his former girlfriend.

"I understand how it looks from the outside, but that was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for [Justin and Selena] to close that door, but of course, there's a very long history there and I respect that a lot. I don't want to talk on either one of their behalfs," Hailey explained to Call Her Daddy host Alexandra Cooper.

In Selena’s hit song Lose You to Love Me, she addressed the lightning speed relationship with the lyrics, "In two months you replaced us like it was easy."

Selena exuded confidence in a silk crepe Giorgio Armani suit

Why did Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez agree to be photographed together?

A source told Entertainment Tonight that by taking the photo, Hailey and Selena wanted to show the world that, "there's no beef or bad feelings" between them anymore.

"Selena and Hailey were both super chill together at the Academy Museum Gala. They've both moved on and are happy in their own lives," the source revealed to ET. "They wanted to show the world that there's no beef or bad feelings between them anymore."

