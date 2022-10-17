Nicola Peltz brings back ultra-thin 90s supermodel brows The actress has switched up her brow look, yet again

Nicola Peltz likes to keep things interesting when it comes to her beauty looks, that's for sure. According to the actress' latest brow moment, razor-thin arches are making a comeback, and while we can't say for sure that we will be whipping out the tweezers anytime soon, we seriously rate Nicola's commitment to making a statement.

On Saturday night the 27-year-old attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles alongside her husband Brooklyn Beckham, looking elegant in a black strapless Givenchy gown. Leaning into a certain 'winter evening glamour', Nicola kept things not only stylish, but cosy with her accessory choices. "Bury me in tights and gloves," the actress playfully captioned a series of behind-the-scenes images shared on Instagram with her 2.7m followers, which showed off her sheer tights and full-length gloves.

Radiating sophistication in her figure-skimming Givenchy piece with its ruched bodice and finely pleated maxi skirt, Nicola switched up her brow look for the prestigious occasion.

Only recently, in the height of an experimental phase, Nicola was rocking a bleached platinum brow. The controversial beauty trend felt more avant-garde and standout than the current feathered looks that are dominating the beauty sphere, and yet, we couldn't help but admire the actress' audaciousness – bleached brows are not for the fainthearted.

She has been eschewing the 2020's favoured fluffy brow trend in lieu of avant garde arches, proving that she is not afraid to be a style and beauty maverick in her own right.

But at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala, Nicola decided to rock 1990s skinny brows, channelling the supermodels of the day, like Kate Moss, for instance. Sporting a look created by makeup artist Yumi Mori, it appeared that rather than going hell for leather on the tweezer action, the actress' slim arches were pencilled in on top of her current brow look – as evidenced by the light blonde hairs visible in some close-up shots.

And what better way to temporarily shake things up? After all, if the decade has taught us anything, it is that overplucking can't always be reversed…

