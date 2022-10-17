Kanye West's new girlfriend Juliana Nalú's most daring style moments of all time

Kayne West has a habit of dating women with incredible style.

Now the controversial rapper and designer has done it again, starting a relationship with Juliana Nalú, a Brazilian model, actress and influencer with incredible street style. The media confirmed their romance last week after spotting the pair on a movie date in Los Angeles.

MORE: Julia Fox's craziest fashion moments from Paris Couture Week... so far

RELATED: Kanye West cosies up to Irina Shayk at Burberry SS23 show after party

After ending things with his former wife Kim Kardashian (whose style he famously had a huge influence on) he embarked on a whirlwind fashion-fuelled relationship with Julia Fox. Although the relationship itself was short, the outfits are etched in our mind forever. (Double denim has never looked so good.) We can’t wait to see what outfits the new romance with Juliana will be manifested from the partnership.

Juliana Nalú attended the Luisaviaroma for UNICEF Gala in Capri earlier this year

Who is Juliana Nalú?

Juliana Nalú is a 24 year-old Afro-Brazilian model and actress, born and raised in Rio de Janeiro. In an interview with Latina magazine she revealed that she was raised in the Complexo do Chapadao favela, north of Rio de Janeiro. "I wanted to do big things outside of Brazil, but I had no idea how to… the dream sounded too far for me, but I knew that I could try to reach [it]," she explained.

She first told her mother she wanted to be a model at the age of six years old. When she was 18, she was selected to be part of L’Oreal Paris' Brazil campaign, and soon after, she landed a modelling agency. "My mom was helping me follow my dreams, travelling to agencies with me, and making brand connections. I lived in the favelas with my family until I was 18," she told the publication. "It was hard to deal with the violence, and I didn’t have access to many privileges in Brazil, compared to others. However, my mom had so much love for [me and my siblings] and gave us everything we needed to be a good person."

In 2017 when she was 19, she visited Los Angeles, it was then that she signed with Elite Models. She is also signed with their Miami branch. "The visibility I have now is a privilege... I want the world to see a Brazilian from Rio, the favelas. Good things exist there. So, for the next girls who come after me, the [industry] will be more open."

Our favourite Juliana Nalú style moments:

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.