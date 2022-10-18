Amal Clooney's latest vintage red carpet moment was elegance personified

Amal Clooney just proved that the ultimate way to flex on the red carpet is in vintage. The human rights lawyer has long been a champion of circular fashion, and last night was another case in point.

Amal was seen wearing an Alexander McQueen runway gown from the brand's Spring/Summer 2003 collection, which was titled ‘Irere,’ to the Ticket To Paradise premiere in Los Angeles last night.

The gown was first seen on the runway in 2003

The gown is a trademark silhouette from the late eponymous designer, with draped detailing and asymmetrical hemline with frayed edges. The handkerchief hemline was a key design signature of the early 2000s. 'Irere' is an indigenous Amazonian word meaning "transformation." The collection was a tale of redemption and survival telling the story of a girl's metamorphosis from shipwreck survivor to Amazonian princess.

Previously Amal has turned the red carpet 'green' wearing vintage pieces from the likes of Christian Dior, Bill Blass, and Versace. This time Amal paired the vintage gown with her trademark red lipstick, and perspex sandals as well as a metallic clutch. She showed off her rapunzel mane in a loose bouncy blowdry. A ring from Cartier's Cactus de Cartier collection modernised the look.

Amal completed the look with a metallic clutch and perspex heels

In her time in the spotlight since meeting husband George Clooney, Amal has proven she is a master of elegant red carpet style. Earlier this week Amal donned a beautiful strapless gown by Milan-based brand Del Core for the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala. The flowing green gown was part of Daniel Del Core's Resort 2023 collection, and featured a fitted bustier top and panels of cream, sage, and pistachio hued pleated tulle.

The barrister has been hitting the promo circuit to support her husband's latest project, which also stars Julia Roberts. The film Ticket To Paradise is about a divorced couple (played by George and Julia) who team up and travel to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago, and sabotage her upcoming wedding.

