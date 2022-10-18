Hailey Bieber just wore the ultimate Princess Diana tribute outfit

Hailey Bieber has been absolutely killing it recently – from her twisted diamond cut-out dress at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala to her high-necked figure-hugging maxi at Elle's 29th Women In Hollywood Celebration, it's fair to say that her stylist Karla Welch has been working overtime.

But putting chocolate-hued Saint Laurent gowns aside for a moment, the supermodel has also been excelling in her street style. Ahead of her most recent red carpet appearance, Hailey awaited the impending arrival of her glam squad in a look that reminded us immediately of Princess Diana.

Hailey rocked a white oversized hoodie emblazoned with the Canadian flag – showcasing her support for her husband Justin's roots – alongside a pair of light grey micro shorts, her much-adored oval Balenciaga shades and New Balance trainers. Right down to her retro tube socks, the supermodel's off-duty look had a nostalgic air about it.

Fans of Princess Diana's style will recall that the royal fashion icon strongly favoured graphic sweatshirts, cycling shorts and trainers as she exhibited her take on the athleisure trend in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Even when nipping to the gym, she made her style a priority – as if we couldn't love her any more.

As it goes, this is not Hailey's first tribute to the late princess, in fact, she actually starred in a photoshoot for Vogue France which was directly inspired by her style icon back in 2019.

"All credit and inspo to the amazingly beautiful and iconically stylish Princess Diana, who I’ve looked to for style inspiration for as long as I can remember," Hailey penned in an Instagram post which shared some shots from the shoot. "Thank you for leaving behind such an iconic fashion and style legacy."

Well, quite. Thank you Princess Diana, but also thank you Hailey for the fitting street style tribute.

