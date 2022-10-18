Y2K fashion: why everyone is so obsessed with the 2000s-inspired aesthetic this year

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Y2K trend has been trending for what feels like an age now, and yet, somehow the fashion world remains utterly captivated by the 2000s-inspired aesthetic. For those who missed it the first time around, Y2K is all about early-aughts style and all the accompanying vibes.

MORE: 7 fashion trends to have on your radar in 2023

If stepping back in time fills you with intense dread rather than a warm glow of nostalgia, you might want to sit this one out. Pop princesses who defined the era – think Anastacia, Destiny's Child, and, of course, Britney Spears – led the way in denim corsets, tinted shades, ultra-low-waisted jeans, and pretty much anything diamanté. Not for the fainthearted – that's for sure.

What is Y2K?

Y2K is an abbreviation for 'the year 2000’ more specifically the Y2K 'bug' – news to us, too. The phrase referred to the doom of expected computer errors related to the date change from 1999 to 2000, following the turn of the century - which never actually manifested.

READ: Casual outfits: 6 stylish dressed-down looks to recreate

RELATED: Baggy jeans outfits that are perfect for winter

Style-wise, the term is synonymous with the Gen-Z-adored aesthetic which harks back to the early aughts. Thanks to the TikTok girlies among us, the Y2K hashtag has been viewed more than 10.1 billion times – yep, billion with a 'b'. If nothing else, the resurgence has proved that fashion is 100% cyclical, and if you lived through it the first time around, count yourself lucky that you probably still own some authentic Y2K pieces that are now considered 'vintage'.

Basically, if in doubt, use Paris Hilton (and ingenué Kim Kardashian for that matter) as your main reference point. The OG It-girl is essentially the physical embodiment of the 2000s aesthetic.

Fendi Baguettes, velour tracksuits and butterfly tops – what Paris doesn't know about Y2K, frankly, isn't worth knowing.

What are the need-to-know brands for nailing the Y2K aesthetic?

These days, the list of Y2K devotees is growing ever-longer, but the likes of Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid and Lily-Rose Depp deserve a special mention.

Clad in contemporary brands such as Miaou, Poster Girl, The Attico, and KNWLS, as well as vintage archival pieces by Jean Paul Gaultier, Dior and Versace, these girls seriously know their stuff – and we can't get enough.

Hello! Fashion shares our top Y2K picks to add to cart right now:

The butterfly top

Area embellished butterfly-shaped top, £2,896, Farfetch

The cargo pants

Alessandra Rich Camouflage-print cotton-gabardine straight-leg cargo pants, £585, Net-A-Porter

The bedazzled bag

Off-White Paperclip mini crystal-embellished satin tote, £1,110, Net-A-Porter

The fluffy cropped cardi

Jacquemus La Maille Neve cropped brushed knitted cardigan, £220, Net-A-Porter

The cowboy boots

Knighly bootie silver, £180, Steve Madden

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.