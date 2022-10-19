Miranda Kerr dazzles in mermaid-inspired mint sequin backless gown

Once a Victoria's Secret model, always a Victoria's Secret model – as the age old saying goes. Well, maybe not quite, but it's hard to deny that former VS angels have a certain enchanting glamour about them that transcends way beyond the runway.

Never has this felt more apt than with Miranda Kerr. The 39-year-old may have started out walking for the iconic lingerie retailer in 2007, but right now in 2022, she still possesses an air of radiance that is hard to ignore.

The model looked utterly stunning on Tuesday as she co-hosted the Curateur Autumnal Supper alongside celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe. The event, held at Beverly Hills' The Maybourne, was a star-studded celebration of Fiji Water and Miranda's own beauty brand Kora Organics.

As we all know, spooky season is well underway, and it appeared Miranda was getting in character nice and early. Rather than waiting until the end of the month to get all dressed up, the model got in her look ahead of time and looked dazzling in a mint green sequin dress – Ariel could never.

Mermaid-inspired looks are set to be everywhere this Halloween with the upcoming release of the live-action version of Disney's fairy-tale classic, and #mermaidmakeup has amassed over 99.1m views on TikTok. Ever the trendsetter, Miranda is ahead of the curve, and we are totally here for it.

The model's figure-skimming plunge dress featured a backless design and paired perfectly with her clear shoes, floral sparkly stud earrings and sleek middle-parting plait.

What is the story behind Miranda Kerr's beauty brand Kora Organics?

Founded in 2009, Kora Organics prides itself on providing products that are "clinically active" and that deliver "visible results while restoring your skin to its optimal health". With a focus on natural and organic ingredients, the brand has taken the beauty world by storm, and is available to buy from the likes of Harrods, Cult Beauty and Space NK.

