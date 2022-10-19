Kourtney Kardashian dons spooky sheer mesh top from her Boohoo collection

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kourtney Kardashian is officially the queen of Halloween, and we aren't even that close to the 31st. Make no mistake, the eldest sister of the Kardashian clan has great style all-year-round, but now that spooky season is well underway, it's clear that the 43-year-old is absolutely in her element.

MORE: 15 times the Kardashians slayed Halloween with the most epic costumes

Halloween came early for the reality star this year, with Kourtney sharing her family's version of the festivities in a series of photos shared with her 202m Instagram followers. But forget the sweet treats – in fact, get rid of them altogether since the mother-of-three is notoriously strict about what her children eat – because we were totally bewitched by Kourtney's outfit more than anything.

Posing in front of some suitably spooky décor, Kourtney showed off her pre-Halloween get up – and we are totally obsessed. The Poosh founder looked utterly fierce in a mesh long-sleeved top in a tattoo-inspired print layered over a black plunge bra. The sheer piece had a distinctly 90s vibe about it, featuring hearts, roses and religious iconography in the style of sailors' body art.

Eagle-eyed Kourtney fans will recognise that her mesh top is part of the star's limited-edition collection with fashion e-retailer Boohoo. The 45-piece line features boudoir-style slips, glossy corsets and band tees – related to Blink 182, of course – and conveys Kourtney's recent style renaissance.

READ: I sat front row at Kourtney Kardashian Barker's Boohoo fashion show – and this is what I thought

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian stages Boohoo NYFW show amid sustainability backlash

Since getting together with the pop punk band's drummer Travis Barker – Kourtney made the coolest bride in a micro-length Dolce & Gabbana dress – she has some through with some slightly edgier looks and we can't get enough.

Finishing off her look with a black shiny wrap-over skort and black pointed knee-high boots, Kourtney looked nothing short of spooktacular. Forget the tricks, her look was a total treat.

Printed mesh long-sleeved top, £10, Boohoo

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.