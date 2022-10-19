Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer twin in cut-out designer outfits The socialites wore their favourite brand for the occasion

There's never a dull moment with the Spencer sisters. The twins rarely fail to make an impression with their evening attire – and the socialite's latest looks are no exception Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer stepped out to attend the 16th annual God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards at The Glasshouse in New York – looking divine as per.

The twins, 30, both opted for striking cut-out ensembles crafted by Michael Kors. Lady Amelia revelled in a total Charlie's Angels moment, sporting an all-black outfit that consisted of an ebony jewel-encrusted halterneck top, high-waisted black belted trousers and a sumptuous fur shawl which she glamorously wore off her shoulders.

Lady Eliza glittered in gold – donning an iridescent champagne-coloured midi dress boating asymmetric, one-shoulder detailing, a cut-out effect and a front thigh-split.

Both sisters wore their blonde tresses scraped back into their go-to 'dos – sleek high ponytails which revealed a flawless makeup blend to accentuate their naturally pretty features.

Lady Amelia and Eliza both took to Instagram to share their glimmering aesthetics with fans online. Lady Amelia wrote: "An absolute honour and privilege to be a part of such an incredible cause @godslovenyc @michaelkors #goldenheartawards," while Lady Eliza noted: "The greatest honour to be a part of such an incredible cause @godslovenyc Thank you @michaelkors for such a wonderful evening #goldenheartawards."

The girls were joined at the celebrity-studded event by the likes of Jessica Alba, Alan Cummings, Frieda Pinto, Lea Michele, Jolanda Hadid, Bella Hadid and more well-known faces.

Lady Eliza recently delighted fans as she redefined the phrase 'pretty in pink.' The socialite and niece of the late Princess Diana showed off her new satin pyjama set by celebrity-approved brand Nadine Merabi – and subsequently incited pyjama envy within us all.

Elder twin Eliza channelled Barbiecore in the unmissable set, which featured a Valentino pink hue, ostrich feather trims, a classic pyjama silhouette, an all-over satin sheen and button-down detailing.

Fusing plumes o'plenty with the traditional nightwear shape, the fuchsia two-piece is the ultimate party look. Celebrities such as Kate Moss, Rita Ora, Amanda Holden and Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu are all fans of the label's 'Darcie' pyjamas – having all been pictured looking uber-luxe in a pair.

