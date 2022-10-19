Lily James serves up jungle-glamour in linen shirt and hiking boots The actress looked ever so effortless

Lily James is the latest A-lister to join a host of safari-enthusiast celebrities. The actress is currently soaking up the African sunshine in Botswana and has curated an enviable travel-ready wardrobe. Her latest look caught the eye of fans – due to its explorer-meets-fashionista vibes.

Lily sported a casual semi-sheer linen shirt crafted from a cool, cream-coloured material which she layered over a classic white tank top. A pair of high-waisted, ankle-length beige trousers completed her adventurous look.

The star stepped out in a pair of hiking boots, adding a pinch of practicality to her desert attire. In an image shared to social media, she sweetly held hands with her mother, who looked effortless in an ivory shirt and trousers.

For the wholesome moment, Lily wore her strawberry blonde tresses tie up into a high messy bun, tucking her two curtain bangs behind her ears. She clasped a pair of cat-eye sunglasses to help shield her face from the golden sunset that painted the vista.

Lily took to social media to share the post with her loyal followers. She simply captioned the image: "Mother Earth."

Lily is partial to a jungle-themed look

Jungle-themed attire has become a popular motif within the fashion industry over the years. Jennifer Lopez sparked a media storm when she hit the Versace runway for the fashion house's SS20 collection in a number inspired by her iconic tropical print 2000 Grammy Awards dress.

The star swapped her Versace gowns for explorer attire

Dolce & Gabbana were another brand to hop onto the jungle bandwagon, sending a host of models out in utilitarian and animal-printed garments for their SS20 collection held in Milan. Leafy greens, pineapple patterns and zebra stripes merged to create a kaleidoscope of wilderness-inspired outfits.

Perhaps most famously and simultaneously controversially, the great late Lee McQueen took inspiration from the tropics for his 1997 ready-to-wear collection titled 'It's A Jungle Out There.' McQueen juxtaposed real animal skin with horns, studs and distressed denim to craft shocking yet innovative ensembles. His models' feral aesthetics were topped off with animalist makeup blends and crazed hairstyles.

