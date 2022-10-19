The must-have beauty products to ensure a good night's sleep

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Beauty sleep is no joke – it might seem like the stuff of urban myth, but the importance of getting enough rest when it comes to looking your best cannot be overstated.

If, like us, you couldn't possibly face the day without getting your hard-earned nine hours, why not indulge in some luxe sleep-related beauty products to help you unwind.

Hello! Fashion shares the best beauty products to ensure a good night's rest:

Inspired by roaring open fires and spicy embers, Ormonde Jayne's Nocturne candle makes a deliciously cosy addition to a parky winter's evening.

Nocturne Candle, £80, Ormonde Jayne

Cult Aussie brand MV Skintherapy's Rose Plus Booster is a clever blend of rose otto, rosehip, rose geranium, vitamin E, camellia and jojoba oils that will leave weathered skin feeling both soothed and satisfied.

MV Skintherapy Rose Plus Booster, £97, Cult Beauty

Boost your bedroom by adding a spa-like ambience with L'Occitane's Rexlaxing Pillow Mist. It provided me with huge comfort during a bad bout of insomnia - I can't recommend it enough.

Relaxing Pillow Mist, £20, L'Occitane

If you require total darkness to get to sleep, Slip's luxurious silk eye masks are gentle on your delicate eye area and perfect for keeping the sun's early morning rays at bay.

Navy silk eye mask, £50, Slip

Solving many a beauty woe, Neal's Yard's Wild Rose Beauty Balm is seriously versatile. Apply to chapped lips before bed to ensure you wake up with a luscious pout to rival that of Hailey Bieber. Well, a girl can dream.

Wild Rose Beauty Balm, £16, Neal's Yard

Simultaneously rich, indulgent and high-performing, Vintner's Daughter's Active Botanical Serum delivers an unbelievably glowy complexion boost.

Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum, £185, Liberty London

If your skin type lacks water, look no further than Clinique's iconic Moisture Surge range - its Overnight Mask provides the perfect shot of hydration.

Moisture Surge Overnight Mask, £36, Clinique

Rich in hyaluronic acid, Hada Labo's Tokyo Anti Ageing Night Repair Cream is gorgeous on skins in need of a moisture boost.

Hada Labo Tokyo Anti Ageing Night Repair Cream, £19.99, Superdrug

