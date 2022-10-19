Hailey Bieber flirts with Balletcore, TikTok's latest viral trend

You've heard of Barbiecore, now it's time for Balletcore.

Yes that's right, after a string of Ballet-inspired looks from Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber is the latest celeb to 'jump' (or should we say jeté) on the Balletcore trend.

The Balletcore aesthetic is gaining traction on TikTok

Hailey stepped out in a short dusky rose-hued unitard, complete with Barbie-pink jumper, which she wore with white trainers and socks (simultaneously referencing her self-confessed style icon Princess Diana) and her now trademark Balenciaga oval sunnies for a look which was polished perfection.

Recently, Bella has been all about the Balletcore vibe

Achieving the Balletcore aesthetic is simple and nostalgic, make like you’re a student at Julliards, and get ready for the ultimate Black Swan, Save the Last Dance, Step Up inspired lewks. The trend may be ‘sweet’ but it is also tinged with the angst faced by the protagonists of these 2000’s classics, giving it a certain edge. Think legwarmers, full length ballet flats, wrap sweaters and soft cardigans in greys, blacks and pastel tones. The 2000 film Center Stage (which launched Zoe Saldaña to stardom) is a great place to start if you’re looking to inspiration for imitating the art of Balletcore. But where exactly did the trend come from?

What is Balletcore?

The ultra-saccharine and hyper-feminine style is inspired by professional dancers' rehearsal gear. The trend has been quietly pirouetting across TikTok and Pinterest for the last year. Moodboards and videos are dedicated to the look. So far Bella Hadid has been the biggest advocate for the trend, donning a fully grey sweat suit with matching headband teamed with pink ballet slippers recently. Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney wore a baby blue wrap top, in the show's latest season which was pure Balletcore vibes. Olivia Rodrigo's music video for Brutal was overflowing with Ballerina references.

Although Ballet in the past has been problematic, romanticising a certain weight (see Black Swan for all the gory details)... Balletcore now is more inclusive than ever, including all body shapes and ethnicities. The hashtag #balletcore has garnered over 80.9M views on TikTok, with many creators challenging the norms of the traditional ballerina 'look.'

"For me, balletcore means a chance to embrace femininity and softness, because so often these characteristics are gatekept from plus-size women," fashion influencer Monique Black (above), told Nylon magazine in an interview earlier this year.

