Kim Kardashian is single-handedly keeping the micro bag trend alive

Trend-setter Kim Kardashian is still utterly obsessed with the micro bag – and therefore, so are we. Perhaps the reality star and entrepreneur was fed up with lugging all those killer Dolce & Gabbana outfits around Milan, so much so that she decided to commit to packing light. Yeah, that's probably it.

Regardless of Kim's motivations behind her accessory choice, as ever, her outfit sent us reeling. Eagle-eyed fans of the reality star will note that her outfit was almost identical to that which she wore back in August to a party held to celebrate her younger sister Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila brand in the Little Beach House Malibu in Los Angeles.

In a post shared on Instagram with her 332m followers, Kim looked stylish in a high-necked greyish blue skin-tight catsuit which celebrated her insane figure, showing off her every curve. The backless design presented a level of necessary contrast and added an overtly sexy feel. "Oh ok well I didn’t look like this in mine. Ha," joked sister Khloé in the comments. Us neither, sadly.

The 41-year-old's cool neutral colour palette even extended to her choice of footwear, with the SKIMS founder sporting a pair of fossil grey knee-high boots with a futuristic wedge heel.

But forget Kim's colour coordination for a second, rather what caught our eye was her diamanté Balenciaga micro bag that she clutched in one hand.

What the mini bag lacks in spaciousness, it more than makes up for in style. The teeny tiny trend has been all over the runway in recent seasons, most notably within cult label Jacquemus' collections. Its adorable Le Chiquito style has amassed an adoring following, having been seen on the likes of Dua Lipa, Emily Ratajkowski and Selena Gomez.

Kim's love for micro accessories is still going strong, and her encrusted silver Hourglass bag is the living proof. And we're 100% on board, possessions are overrated anyway.

