Emily Ratajkowski's autumn uniform is the epitome of unfussy chic The supermodel is not fazed by an outfit repeat

Why change a winning team?" seems to be Emily Ratajkowski's approach towards autumn dressing, and judging by the strength of her street style looks, who could blame her for sticking to the age-old proverb.

It goes without saying that we adore a spot of fashion experimentation, but certain pieces are timeless classics for a reason. Especially on days when you want to look put-together in an instant, zero thought required, having a go-to style uniform will stand you in excellent stead.

No one is more aware of this sartorial truth than the internationally renowned supermodel. In fact, Emily is so wedded to her autumn uniform that she has turned to it multiple times over the last couple of months.

Stepping out on the Lower East Side in New York on Wednesday, the 31-year-old, yet again, put her go-to ensemble to the test. Emily just can't get enough of the classic shirt and ultra-flattering tailored trousers combo, and frankly, neither can we.

The supermodel opted for a light grey button-up shirt which she wore without any outerwear – brave, considering autumn is now well underway. She tucked her classic piece into slim black bootcut tailored trousers, which gave her off-duty look a smart edge.

When it came to accessories, we couldn't help but admire how her choices epitomised the notion of "simple yet stylish". Rocking black shiny boots, featuring a pointed toe which almost verged into winklepicker territory, alongside a simple ribbed gold choker, Emily looked the picture of unfussy chic.

Though it wouldn't be an Em Rata look without a splash of drama, and that honour was reserved for her dark oval shades with gilded end pieces.

Time to hark back to our school days and curate our own autumn uniform…

