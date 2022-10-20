Lucinda Chambers reveals how Jigsaw and Collagerie created the ultimate iconic British luxury collection “By the time coffee had come and went we had practically designed the collection!”

If the name Lucinda Chambers rings a bell that’s because, you've definitely already heard of her.

The industry stalwart is a British fashion director, designer and stylist. She worked at Vogue for 36 years altogether, working her way up to the post of fashion director at British Vogue. She was also fashion director for Elle, working there for seven years. Her achievements are too many to name, the 63-year-old even worked on the closing ceremony for the 2012 London Olympics, styling nine British supermodels including Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss.

MORE: Marina Raphael and Eugenie Niarchos on how they created the most exclusive fashion NFT in the world

RELATED: Hannah Weiland on Shrimps' new homeware, tablescaping and what she's going to be wearing all winter

Lucina Chambers is an industry stalwart

Now she and former Executive Fashion Director at British Vogue, Serena Hood jointly run Collagerie, an online retail site which is adored by industry insiders. It expertly curates the best of fashion, interiors, beauty and lifestyle at every price point.

As someone who has shaped the face of fashion and inspired the wardrobes of millions of women, it's natural that she'd be tapped up to collaborate with heritage brand Jigsaw, "The collaboration came about as we met the Jigsaw team for coffee, to have some ideas around how we could work together," Lucinda tells Hello! Fashion, "By the time coffee had come and went we had practically designed the collection. It felt like a very exciting and natural fit."

Jigsaw x Collagerie

"Lucinda has long-admired Jigsaw and owns several pieces; we spoke about how it has become a unique heritage brand with its own special place on the high street," Jigsaw’s Creative Director Jo Sykes tells us, "We both shared the same vision to create a perfect wardrobe of modern classics based on iconic British pieces but updated with distinctive modern touches and amplified luxury details."

MORE: Emily Ratajkowski's Inamorata leopard range is exactly what we want to buy for a winter getaway

RELATED: A fashion insider shares his incredible Fashion Month polaroid photo diary

Lucina Chambers and Jigsaw's Jo Sykes

The collection itself hits that sweet spot between high street and high fashion with prices from £60-£400, the collection carves out a unique niche, classic Britishness (of course) but edged by extravagant modern touches. "British style is always very idiosyncratic... I think we take great pride and joy in being individual, celebrating style in all it's forms," says Lucinda. A utilitarian shirt comes topped with artfully abstract gold buttons, a sweater dress dazzles with effervescent stripes in dizzying shades. From an asymmetric kilt to a shearling-trimmed duffle coat, the mood is lavish, yet utterly wearable. "Tradition meets eccentricity," is how Jo describes our national style, and it's abundantly clear that sentiment applies to this drop.

The electric blue shirt is one of Lucinda's favourite pieces

"You can be both a minimalist and a maximalist with this collection," Lucinda explains, "Jo and I were on the same page about designing a beautiful, elevated capsule that married craftsmanship, design and function. It really is a perfect 'jigsaw' of putting together everything you need and want with luxurious and unexpected touches."

The pair were aligned on their vision for the collection

Jo wholeheartedly agrees, "Collagerie and Jigsaw have a natural synergy; both are committed to design with integrity and a point of difference - and both brands share a love for colour and quality design," the designer also noted that, "There was already a clear alignment in our customers, so we wanted to design a collection specifically for them: a stylish woman, who enjoys expressing herself through her clothes, and someone who looks to shop in a more considered or sustainable way. She wants to buy less and buy better, so is looking for investment pieces and timeless wardrobe icons."

Jigsaw x Collagerie

There was clearly a lot of excitement and energy in bringing their creative vision to life, and the process flowed harmoniously resulting in a stunning capsule. But what piece would Lucinda choose from the collection if she could only pick one? "I'm still deliberating but I will have to go home with the kilt dress for sure…and the liner coat, oh and yes, the electric blue shirt… It's all very uplifting and easy, and they really are forever pieces so..."

The collection launches online and in-store 20 October 2022.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.