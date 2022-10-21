Rosie Huntington Whiteley wears two incredible outfits to launch her Rose Inc Covent Garden Pop Up "The Angel wears Prada"

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley opened her Rose Inc Pop Up in Covent Garden yesterday, and delivered a masterclass in event dressing all the while.

The supermodel turned beauty entrepreneur - wore the white Odette jersey midi dress from Khaite. Made from a compact jersey knit, this statuesque midi silhouette has a curved plunging neckline and column skirt. Rosie proved the power of simplicity, sticking to her minimal Scandiavian-inspired aesthetic, which has become something of a signature for the 35-year-old mother of one. She accessorised the dress with black heeled sandals and her hair swept up in TikTok’s favourite hair trend, the ‘clean girl’ bun.

Rosie wore a backless dress by Khaite

Later on in the evening the business owner wore a fully Prada ensemble, consisting of a black long sleeved dress with sheer metallic silver skirt hem and Prada pointed court shoes in black leather. The look was a contemporary twist on the classic LBD with Prada’s iteration for AW22. A wool upper falls to a silver mesh panel for a bold contrast that creates a hybrid design. Vogue’s beauty and lifestyle director Jessica Diner dubbed the outfit, "The Angel wears Prada," on her Instagram story, perhaps alluding to RHW's time as a Victoria’s Secret angel. For hair the Transformers II star let her blonde locks down, undone in loose waves.

The event itself was attended by some of the biggest names in the industry and a host of familiar faces including, Niomi Smart, Nikki Wolff and Abisola Omole.

Rosie had an outfit change into a full Prada look

What is Rose Inc?

A partnership between Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and biotech company Amyris, Rose Inc leverages sustainable innovation and nearly two decades of experience in the makeup chair. The result is indulgent colour and skincare that outperforms in every category.

Rosie serves as founder and Chief Creative Officer. Her experience working daily with beauty professionals in makeup, skin and hair made her prioritise innovative clean ingredients, sustainable solutions and high-performance, non-comedogenic formulations.

