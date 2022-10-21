"I feel anger" Emily Ratajkowski rocks stunning draped red dress at Paris party after discussing divorce

Emily Ratajkowski is a vision of wonder – the supermodel virtually can't go anywhere without, often unwittingly, orchestrating a seriously glam photo moment.

And honestly, where's the harm in that? Since Emily filed for divorce from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, last month, she has been undergoing something of a style renaissance – and we're 100% here for it.

The 31-year-old has been super busy recently looking after her one-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear and wowing us with her off-duty street style moments – including her go-to autumn uniform and her icon-themed take on the statement knit – that it felt like an EmRata party outfit was long overdue.

And where better to party than in Paris? The supermodel jetted off to the European capital city in order to attend Kérastase's Pop Party at Centre Pompidou, having starred in many of the haircare brand's advertising campaigns over the years.

Looking the picture of a bombshell, Emily radiated a certain festive glamour that honestly got us super excited about the impending Christmas party season. A tad pre-emptive perhaps, given that we haven't yet reached Halloween, but the supermodel's ensemble felt totally fitting for the Yuletide period.

Emily opted for a tomato red mini dress, featuring stylish drape details, utilitarian chrome hardware and a dramatic plunging neckline. Layered silver chains added a spot of shimmer, as did her red embellished heels which, owing to their coiled strap design, exuded a slightly serpentine feel.

A glamorous party felt entirely deserved, after all, the supermodel has been occupied with coming to terms with her split and adjusting to her new life.

"I feel all the emotions," she revealed in a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar. "I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be okay."

