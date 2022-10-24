What you may not have noticed about Kylie Jenner's latest lingerie photoshoot The reality star kept that one quiet…

Unless you've been living under a rock, you will have seen Kylie Jenner's latest couple of Instagram posts which prove that the 25-year-old is the queen of the DIY photoshoot.

Never one to shy away from a major look, Kylie looked incredible in a series of photos shared with her 372m Instagram followers on Saturday. But forget killer lighting and an exotic location, instead the reality star and entrepreneur staged her own low-key photoshoot from the comfort of her bed.

Wearing a black shiny bodysuit, Kylie had a slightly grungy glamour about her as she showed off her stiletto nails and her fold-over Balenciaga chain shoulder bag. "I don't think I was prepared for this," commented her older sister Khloé Kardashian, and, frankly, neither were we.

The makeup mogul, who has recently released a limited-edition cosmetics collection in collaboration with Batman, sported a relatively pared down beauty look. Rocking wet hair, a defined brow, bronze eyeshadow and a flush of pink across her cheeks, her understated makeup look allowed one particular accessory to take centre stage.

While everyone was lauding the strength of Kylie's look, we couldn't help but notice her new piece of jewellery: a central silver lip ring. Contributing an unmistakable edginess, we wondered whether Kylie's lip ring represents the beginning of a new style era? After all, her life has changed a lot recently and she has been vocal about the fact that she has struggled with the "baby blues" since giving birth to her second child 'Wolf' Webster in February.

It isn't clear whether the star's new look is a permanent addition, but all we know is it looks incredible. Yet another reason to talk about Kylie's lips? We're here for it.

