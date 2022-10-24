Scandinavian style essentials you need in your wardrobe, according to Pinterest Tips on how to build a Scandi wardrobe like a pro

"In the last month, there's been a rise of 1000% in Pinterest searches for 'Scandinavian fashion', as the days start getting shorter, and people start to find themselves reaching for a jumper." Gerald Wilson, founder of high-end online style destination The Founded tells Hello! Fashion.

The classic 'Scandi aesthetic' pairs function with style, simplicity with luxury, and statement with subtlety. The basic wardrobe consists of just a few essentials that can go with everything; they can be worn again and again, dressed up or down, and often challenge gender stereotypes with oversized cuts and unisex colours. Although Scandinavian style generally refers to that ultra-luxe minimal aesthetic that fuses utilitarian basics with normcore and high end accessories in muted hues (greys, blacks and beige) this is something of a myth.

"Scandinavian fashion is known for being simple, clean, and minimal, but this Autumn/Winter is set to be full of pattern and mood-boosting hyper bright colour," says Gerald. While many Scandi influencers tend to favour the 'stereotypical Scandi' aesthetic, over in Copenhagen, power players like Emili Sindlev prove that the Nordics can embrace colour just as well as they can a muted palette. "The AW22 shows at Copenhagen Fashion Week back in February showed a very different style to what you might associate with Scandinavian fashion, while still maintaining the basics of elegance and function," he continues.

Gerald Wilson shares his tips on how to build a Scandi wardrobe for the new season:

Scandi Minimalist Wardrobe Essentials

Tailoring

"Wide tapered trousers, a crisp white shirt, and an oversized blazer often feature in a Scandi look. They can all be mixed and matched with other clothes to dress it up for work, or down for a casual lunch."

Knitwear

"Again, slightly oversized is the key to soften any look. Try a black chunky roll neck in the winter, a lighter, loose knit, in a cream or a neutral colour for the autumn. Pair with straight leg jeans for a casual look or throw on a blazer and some ankle boots for the office."

A really good pair of jeans & a plain white T shirt

"Jeans are the most-worn garment in the world and a good pair will last a lifetime, so it's a worthwhile investment piece. A basic white t-shirt is perfect for winter layering, or just as a reliable look when worn with jeans."

A Trench Coat

"A black or camel trench coat is often associated with Scandi style, as it’s a timeless classic that can be worn year after year. Try a belted style if you want to add more shape and add a statement oversized scarf when it’s really cold."

Sleek Accessories

"Leather ankle boots, with or without a heel, can add some sophistication to the simplest jeans and white t-shirt look. Throw on some minimal gold jewellery, and a sleek black leather bag, and your classic Scandi ensemble is complete."

Scandi Maximalist Wardrobe Essentials

Mood-boosting Colours

"The idea behind bright colourful dressing is simple – wearing clothes you love will boost your mood.Bright colours lit up the catwalks with sky blue coats, neon green shirts and pink trousers. Go bold and monochrome with an entirely pink outfit or add a more subtle splash of colour by pairing a fluro-yellow bag with an all-black look."

Full Length Maxi Coats

"An update on the classic belted trench normally seen in Scandi style, these can be dressed up or down for any occasion. Try it with a shirt, wide leg trousers and heels for work, or a jumper, jeans and simple white trainers for a more casual approach."

Florals

"Scandi maximalism is in, more is more. Think bold prints in burnt orange, rust, blues and greens. A perfect accent to a monochrome outfit, or mix colours and patterns for a complete ensemble. Try a printed maxi skirt with a plain t-shirt and an oversized blazer to bring some pattern into an otherwise classic Scandi vibe."

