7 vintage Dior pieces that you need to add to cart right now

Shopping vintage has an unfairly bad rep – dismiss notions of trawling through musty emporiums, banish moth eaten garbs from your mind, these days that couldn't be further from the truth.

As many of us continue to shift our consumer habits towards more sustainable practices, shopping vintage is easier than ever. Firstly, there are some truly excellent vintage apps and e-retailers out there at the moment, and plenty of these platforms do all the hard work for you. For instance, if you were previously put off the idea of shopping for designer vintage pieces because of the issue of authentication, many sites have their own verification systems to ensure that your buy is of the utmost quality.

And speaking of high calibre, cutting-edge design, look no further than Dior to give your autumn wardrobe an injection of elegance. For decades the French heritage brand has prided itself on its innovative elegance and artisan crafting techniques.

What is the history behind maison Dior?

A model exhibits a Dior evening dress in 1966

"Whatever you do – whether for work or pleasure – do it with passion! Live with passion," wrote Christian Dior. Ever since the house's first show in 1947 when it unveiled its 'New Look', the house of Dior has carved itself out as a sartorial pioneer.

Sylvette Blanc models a Dior matelot suit in 1968

In the late 1930s, Christian Dior, who was fascinated by art from a young age, learnt the métier of pattern cutting, working for nearly a decade until he founded his own eponymous label in 1946.

A tunic featured in the Marc Bohan collection created for Christian Dior

Celebrating the end of wartime fabric shortages, he orchestrated a bold new silhouette – the hourglass figure. Involving a nipped in waist and an indulgent wide-shape skirt, the look enchanted women from all around the globe, revolutionising approaches towards femininity.

Hello! Fashion shares the vintage Dior pieces that you need to add to cart right now:

The bag

Dior Denim Saddle Shoulder Bag, £1,451, Trésor Vintage

The earrings

Dior Secret Cannage earrings, £246, The Luxury Closet

The blazer

Dior wool blazer, £238.43, Vestiaire Collective

The dress

Dior bead embroidered lurex dress, £790, Farfetch

The pendant

Dior logo pendant necklace, £462, Farfetch

The belt

Dior Trotter pattern navy leather belt, £451.09, 1stDibs

The mules

Dior studded sandals, £608.97, 1stDibs

