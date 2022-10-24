7 vintage Dior pieces that you need to add to cart right now

Orin Carlin
Vintage Dior: give your autumn wardrobe an injection of elegance with these vintage pieces from maison Dior – shop now
Shopping vintage has an unfairly bad rep – dismiss notions of trawling through musty emporiums, banish moth eaten garbs from your mind, these days that couldn't be further from the truth.
MORE: 7 pairs of vintage earrings that you absolutely need in your life
As many of us continue to shift our consumer habits towards more sustainable practices, shopping vintage is easier than ever. Firstly, there are some truly excellent vintage apps and e-retailers out there at the moment, and plenty of these platforms do all the hard work for you. For instance, if you were previously put off the idea of shopping for designer vintage pieces because of the issue of authentication, many sites have their own verification systems to ensure that your buy is of the utmost quality.
And speaking of high calibre, cutting-edge design, look no further than Dior to give your autumn wardrobe an injection of elegance. For decades the French heritage brand has prided itself on its innovative elegance and artisan crafting techniques.
What is the history behind maison Dior?
A model exhibits a Dior evening dress in 1966
"Whatever you do – whether for work or pleasure – do it with passion! Live with passion," wrote Christian Dior. Ever since the house's first show in 1947 when it unveiled its 'New Look', the house of Dior has carved itself out as a sartorial pioneer.
READ: Emily Ratajkowski just recreated Carrie Bradshaw's iconic vintage Dior look
RELATED: 7 vintage outfits that we adore - worn by our style icons
Sylvette Blanc models a Dior matelot suit in 1968
In the late 1930s, Christian Dior, who was fascinated by art from a young age, learnt the métier of pattern cutting, working for nearly a decade until he founded his own eponymous label in 1946.
A tunic featured in the Marc Bohan collection created for Christian Dior
Celebrating the end of wartime fabric shortages, he orchestrated a bold new silhouette – the hourglass figure. Involving a nipped in waist and an indulgent wide-shape skirt, the look enchanted women from all around the globe, revolutionising approaches towards femininity.
Hello! Fashion shares the vintage Dior pieces that you need to add to cart right now:
The bag
Dior Denim Saddle Shoulder Bag, £1,451, Trésor Vintage
The earrings
Dior Secret Cannage earrings, £246, The Luxury Closet
The blazer
Dior wool blazer, £238.43, Vestiaire Collective
The dress
Dior bead embroidered lurex dress, £790, Farfetch
The pendant
Dior logo pendant necklace, £462, Farfetch
The belt
Dior Trotter pattern navy leather belt, £451.09, 1stDibs
The mules
Dior studded sandals, £608.97, 1stDibs
Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.