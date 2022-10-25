Bella Hadid's knitted hood is the winter beanie alternative we didn't know we needed until now The queen of quirky has done it again

Bucket hats have had their moment this summer, and now as the colder months approach it's time for another quirky accessory to have its time in the spotlight.

Bella Hadid has just made a case for the knitted hood, a kooky alternative to your beanie or beret this winter. Teamed with an all black ensemble; black cut out jumper-dress, opaque tights, boots made for stomping and oval frames, the supermodel’s red-and-white-striped bonnet style knitted hood was the star of the show.

The 26-year-old kept her hair in a low ponytail under the hood, and she served Where's Wally but make it fashion, with a touch of Little Red Riding Hood mixed in. The industry stalwart has become renown recently for her avant garde outfits and for almost single handedly pioneering the 'weird girl' aesthetic, which means that from one day to the next we have no idea what she'll surprise us with.

Gucci AW23

The knitted hood has been quietly gaining traction since last year. Almost every look presented at Miu Miu's AW21 show was paired with a snug (and exceptionally chic) mohair hood. The knitted hood and its better known cousin, the balaclava, have been trending with some of our favourite designers since last season. Gucci has been championing them for a while, likewise Marine Serre debuted patchwork hoods at her AW21 show.

Coperni AW23

More recently Coperni showed off knitted hoods at their AW23 show during Paris Fashion Week. Rochas showed off metallic knitted hoods in cobalt blue during their AW23 runway.

Max Mara AW23

Even Max Mara got in on the hood action at Milan Fashion Week during their AW23 show. Thom Browne took on the trend with aplomb, adding sculptural knitted orbs to theirs. Gucci kept the trend going on their latest runway for their Adidas collaboration.

Rochas AW23

This look is cosy, warm, and let's face it a lot more original than a beanie. So what are you waiting for? If it's good enough for Bella…

