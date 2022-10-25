Naomi Campbell exudes sporty chic in Issey Miyake dress and metallic trainers Casual glam was on her agenda…

If Naomi Campbell is invited, it's going to be a super stylish affair, that much we know for sure. Hot off the heels of her appearance in Alexander McQueen's SS23 show, the legendary supermodel has come through with another major style moment – and this time, the 52-year-old has delivered a masterclass in casual chic.

MORE: Naomi Campbell rocks dazzling cut-out jumpsuit at Alexander McQueen SS23 show

Naomi, known for her activism and charitable endeavours, attended the launch of her newest initiative, Emerge, in Doha, Qatar. The exhibition and auction – spanning paintings, sculpture, ceramics, textiles, photography, and design work – was hosted by creative festival Qatar Creates 2022.

Her latest project, with "celebrating the work of artists from Africa and the Diaspora" at its core, aims to appreciate "the foundational creative figures who have paved the way for the evolution of African and Diaspora art while showcasing the richness of the emerging talent who are continuing the expansion of this legacy today".

As per usual, Naomi looked super stylish, despite opting for a reasonably low-key ensemble. The supermodel turned to a boat-neck graphic print piece by the late Issey Miyake's eponymous label and styled her statement dress with a pair of trainers.

READ: Naomi Campbell's Chanel accessory game is unparalleled

RELATED: Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid and Ella Richards: the biggest stars on the Burberry runway

Naomi was showcasing more than just art at the glamorous affair, exhibiting the brand's 'Winding' dress design to the best of her ability. In true Naomi fashion, the supermodel looked unbelievable, rocking the dramatic piece which featured an abstract monochrome motif and an asymmetric inset striped panel around the waist.

Finishing off her look, Naomi opted for silver accessories to dial up the drama, including a dazzling cuff bracelet, statement rings, a pattern choker and a pair of chrome Nike x Clot Dunk high Flux trainers.

Sporty chic has never looked so good, and we're super grateful for Naomi's stylish reminder…

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.