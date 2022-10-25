8 luxury hosiery brands to shop for quality tights and socks this winter

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Forget spring cleaning, now is the perfect time to reassess your wardrobe. All pretences aside, to which area do you dedicate the least amount of love? We're willing to bet that your bag collection is pretty well tended to, likewise your jewellery selection and your shoe situation. But your top drawer? It's probably fair to suggest that your hosiery game could do with some TLC.

Hello! Fashion shares the luxury hosiery brands to shop this winter:

Best for party pairs: Hēdoïne

Created by friends Anna Rauch and Alexandra Tymann, Hēdoïne offers Italian-created hosiery with a dash of playfulness. Coloured fishnets? We're into it. Plus, for the eco-warriors, it even has a biodegradable range.

The Drama Fishnet Tights Pink, £30, Hēdoïne

Best for range: Fogal

Heritage brand Fogal boasts a seriously impressive collection of hosiery that ranges from sturdy basics to statement pattern pieces. And for die-hard designer fans, Fogal even does limited edition collaborations with the labels of the moment.

Fogal x Zadig & Voltaire Net tights, £80, Fogal

Best for sultry glam: Wolford

Founded in Austria back in 1950, Wolford excels in tights with a slightly sexy edge. And if you're feeling really extra, they even have a sparkly, encrusted pair that would be ideal for the festive season. 6,400 crystals? It's at the top of our Christmas wish list.

Crystal Matrix tights, £374, Wolford

Best for Christmas gifting: Falke

German hosiery brand Falke has been going since 1895, and so it's no wonder it is extremely well-versed in the world of quality tights and socks. We adore its ultra-luxe silk sock collection, but with an excellent range of designs for both men and children as well as women, Falke should be your first port of call when it comes to stocking fillers.

No. 4 Finest Camel & Silk Women Socks, £45, Falke

Best for durability: Sheertex

Sheertex's super strong knit technology not only means that its tights are practically impossible to rip, but each pair has anti-microbial and water-resistant qualities – ideal for surviving the British weather this winter.

Argyle Classic Semi-Opaque Rip-Resist Tights, £84, Sheertex

Best for lace: Natori

Family-owned Natori excels in exquisite laces and expensive-looking sheers that could seemingly easily retail at double the price. Covering lingerie as well, look no further if you fancy a super-coordinated underwear moment.

Scarlet lace shortie socks, £19, Natori

Best for comfort: Heist

There is nothing worse than a saggy gusset – a concept that Heist is more than familiar with. Its innovative no-gusset design means that Heist tights run no risk of bagginess and with its adaptive waistbands, are also really comfy.

The Fifty Colours, £28, Heist

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.