Gigi Hadid channels Austin Powers in a blue velvet suit, and we can't get enough

Gigi Hadid just confirmed what we already knew. Cobalt blue is the colour trend making a major comeback this year.

Attending the 2022 WWD Honors Awards the supermodel donned a double breasted blue velvet suit, in an exaggerated longline silhouette with oversize lapels from Tommy Hilfiger. The outfit in its striking hue was giving major Austin Powers but make it fashion vibes.

Gigi's suit was by Tommy Hilfiger

"Cobalt blue is a colour we're going to be seeing a lot of from SS23," explains Hello! Fashion's Chloe Gallacher, "From the runways of Richard Quinn, Eudon Choi, David Koma and Bora Asku, the bright hue is a clear trend in the upcoming season. From tailoring to feminine dresses, expect to see it in a number of different ways." The colour had its moment back in the early 2010s, when you couldn’t leave the house without seeing a bandage dress in the arresting hue (or a bandage dress full stop for that matter.)

The supermodel carried an Aspinal bag to the event

The blue suit was paired with a white high neck shirt, white leather court shoes and lashings of diamond necklaces which added a femimine edge to the otherwise masculine ensemble. She also carried Aspinal of London Mini Madison Bag in Chestnut Croc. The outfit was put together by Gigi’s longtime stylist and personal shopper Mimi Cuttrell. For makeup Gigi entrusted Carolina Gonzalez, who counts Camilla Cabello and Megan Fox as clients and she let her flaxen hair down in botticelli waves coiffed by Laura Polko.

Mini Madison Bag, £495, Aspinal of London

The 2022 WWD Honors Awards Gigi attended took place at Cipriani South Street in New York, and is an event hosted by Women’s Wear Daily which recognises "the best-performing companies in retail, fashion and beauty, plus executives and designers who have had a major impact."

It’s no wonder then that the publication invited Gigi. A new study has revealed that the 27-year-old is one of the women with the most influential style in the world, according to Google. She holds the 14th spot, with 23,700 monthly global searches for her fashion on average each month.

"Oh, behave!"

