Lady Amelia Spencer channels seventies flair in wide-leg jeans and platform heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lady Amelia Spencer graced the London streets with the utmost class as she enjoyed an off-duty outing. The 30-year-old niece of Princess Diana mapped the city streets, looking divine in a luxurious ensemble that served up seventies charm.

LOOK: Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer twin in Michael Kors mini dresses and heels

For her day off, Lady Amelia sported an unmissable black and white star print shirt with contrasting print panels by Bella Freud, which she paired with some leg-lengthening mid-wash blue flared jeans. A pair of chunky black Louboutin heels featuring crossover strap detailing completed her playful aesthetic, while echoing a nostalgic Groovy Chic feel.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Amelia Spencer & Lady Eliza Spencer: Who knows who best?

A sleek charcoal-coloured Bulgari handbag boasting dark silver hardware was strapped across the socialite's front – ideal for all her daytime essentials. She wore her blonde tresses swept back into a high ponytail – her go-hairstyle.

WOW: Lady Eliza Spencer has a Barbie moment in satin pyjamas and heels

Lady Amelia posed in her lavish London setting with a fresh juice in hand. She showed off her rich beauty blend crafted by Charlotte Tilbury, which boasted a flawless complexion, a powdering of rosy blush and a dramatic flutter of mascara.

The star took to social media to share her charming attire with fans and friends online. She captioned the post: "Love London," with a blue heart emoji.

Lady Amelia never fails to look anything less than faultless

Unsurprisingly, Lady Amelia's loved ones flocked to comment on her stunning shots. "Love this look Biya!" commented older sister Lady Kitty Spencer, while twin Lady Eliza Spencer added: "Love." The socialite's hair stylist added: "Gorgeous inside and out," and her fiancée Greg Mallett simply added a string of heart eyes emojis.

Silk Star Little Prince Shirt, £425, Bella Freud

Sadly, Lady Amelia's shirt is sold out online, but Bella Freud is currently stocking a fabulous party-ready sheer alternative. Layer the piece over a sparkling bralette and slip on some high-waisted leather trousers and you have a thoroughly rock 'n' roll ensemble.

SEE: Princess Diana's most iconic royal accessory finally goes on display

Lady Amelia's latest look proves that there is never a dull moment with the Spencer sisters. The twins rarely fail to make an impression with their evening attire. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer recently stepped out to attend the 16th annual God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards at The Glasshouse in New York – looking divine as per.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.