Winter nail colours: 7 ideas to inspire your next salon visit

The colder months are not exactly known for being hugely exciting beauty-wise, we must admit. Summer is all about splashy colognes, luscious creamy bronzers and pops of coral, whereas winter feels as though it is largely defined by battling dry skin and exerting hair damage control. Not a vibe.

But truly, winter's bad beauty rap has been unfairly bestowed – temperamental British weather aside. The final months of the year are perfect for branching out from your usual go-to mani style and expanding your nail look repertoire. After all, party season is just a stone's throw away and a little beauty prep never hurt anyone.

According to senior nail artist Rani Narayan at leading luxury nail bar Shoreditch Nails, this season "clients have been loving warm browns and earthy shades".

"A glossy shade of brown, like The Well Street, is a great alternative to black for that iconic moody mani look as we enter the cooler months," explains Rani. "Pair it with The Hackney Marshes or The Broadway Market for a pop of colour to brighten winter days."

Other looks that we are currently loving include rich mulled wine shades and pale pink almond shapes. Since chocolate brown is everywhere right now, we've also been eyeing up styles that incorporate this season's key colour to give off super cool smoky fog and tortoiseshell effects. Cue an onslaught of painstaking deliberation…

Hello! Fashion shares our favourite winter nail ideas to inspire your next salon visit:

Glossy chocolate

@gel.bymegan

Neutral almond

@paintedbyjools

Autumnal swirls

@charshelnails_

Mulled wine

@thenailloungeipswich

Coloured tips

@overglowedit

Retro tortoiseshell

@nailsbyg____

Smoky fog

@lolo.nailedit

