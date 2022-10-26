Akshata Murty: We decode the new Prime Minister's wife's personal style "Ever since I was a little girl I have always loved clothes."

Much can be said about Akshata Murty, whose star has been propelled into the stratosphere with the appointment of her husband Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister.

An accomplished academic (she did an MBA at Stanford University), is also fashion lover at heart. She abandoned a career in finance and marketing to launch her eponymous clothing label Akshata back in 2011. The now defunct brand discovered artists in remote villages in India and Akshata worked with them and their designs to create her own clothing. “Her Fall/Winter 2011 collection relies on traditional Ikats, Chanderi and Mysore silk, paired with tweed and wool,” Vogue India said of her debut at the time.

Is Akshata Murty a Fashion Designer?

Murty developed the business plan for Akshata while earning her MBA at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business, where she met her now husband Rishi Sunak. Upon graduation in 2006, she remained in San Francisco and worked once again in marketing and finance before dedicating herself to Akshata full-time in late 2009. Murty’s debut collection will debut for the Spring 2011 season. "Clothing is the most literal expression of my creativity, and I’m equally passionate about history, so this business allows me to merge those two worlds," says Murty. "Developing these collections provides me with an ultimate sense of creative fulfillment."

What is Akshata Murty's personal style like?

Akshata Murty, is something of a style maverick; she likes to mix heritage pieces with her designer garb, "It's as cool to hang an original Gond painting in a New York penthouse as it is to own a creation by an established artist. I apply that same logic to clothing: Why not wear a hip summer frock inspired by cave paintings in India and team it with a Marc Jacobs scarf?" she told Vogue India in 2011.

"Ever since I was a little girl I have always loved clothes. My mother, a no-nonsense engineer, was always baffled why I would spend so much time creating different outfits from my wardrobe. I’ve collected an eclectic mix of whimsical things that I find on the streets of Mumbai and Los Angeles, as well as staples from Gap and American Apparel. I layer them with funky pieces from vintage stores and the occasional Alexander Wang dress - I love his casual and fun, lightweight jersey dresses."

What else can be gleaned from Akshata Murty’s background has been fed in dribs and drabs to the press with of course the most salubrious points being that she hails from the illustrious Murty dynasty. Her parents Narayana and Sudha Murty are both extremely accomplished. Her father Narayana founded a $77 billion IT services company called Infosys, while her mother Sudha became India's first female engineer to work for its biggest car manufacturer, TATA Engineering and Locomotive Company.

Although she has been on Hello! Fashion's radar for a while, the news that her husband is taking the most senior office in the country has of course led us to revisit some of our favourite style moments from the new “first lady” of the UK.

Akshata Murty’s best style moments:

Akshata Murthy and Rishi Sunak attended the Frieze Art Fair 2022 VIP Preview in Regent's Park on October 12, 2022 in London with Akshata teaming Gucci trainers with a tartan blazer. When it comes to smart casual Akshata understands the assignment.

The then-Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy attended a reception to celebrate the British Asian Trust at the British Museum on February 9, 2022 with Akshata wearing a stunning one shouldered gown featuring traditional Indian embroidery. Simply stunning.

Akshata Murthy wore a white eyelet lace dress to take part in the final Conservative Party Hustings event at Wembley Arena, in London, on August 31, 2022.

Akshata Murthy handed out tea to the waiting media outside her home in central London following her husband’s resignation as Chancellor of the Exchequer on Wednesday July 6, 2022. Akshata proved that she isn’t one to don a simple boring LBD. The puff sleeves here paired with modern slides are giving us life.

Although it's not her go-to Akshata Murty donned a cloud print dress during Rishi Sunak’s campaign trail on July July 23, 2022 in Grantham. The look proved she’s not afraid to mix up her style, she opted for a Tory blue £165 dress by high street label Club Monaco, proving she’s just as comfortable in high-street as she is in designer.

