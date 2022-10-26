Paloma Elsesser's best street style moments

For years, major fashion brands have pointedly ignored the existence of larger bodies, later followed by begrudging, tokenistic show casting as they made half-hearted attempts to come to terms with what the rest of the world is beginning to grasp. All bodies are beautiful, but for the chronically underrepresented, fuller figures on the runway feels like a monumental statement. Slowly but surely, a shift appears to be taking place, and many more plus-sized models were included in runway line ups last fashion month.

London-born Paloma Elsesser is a breath of fresh air. Granted, she is by no means the first plus-sized supermodel to have carved out an illustrious career. In fact, Ashley Graham was the first-ever plus-size model to grace the cover of Vogue back in 2017, and the 34-year-old is a hugely successful player in the industry, having walked for plenty of major names including Michael Kors, Dolce & Gabbana and Christian Siriano.

Who is Paloma Elsesser?

Boasting, quite literally, the coolest origin story ever, Paloma Elsesser was actually discovered by makeup legend Pat McGrath via Instagram. She moved to New York to study psychology and literature but put her studies on hold when she was cast in her first major beauty campaign.

Having walked for Gabriela Hearst, Coperni and Tommy Hilfiger, Paloma is part of a new era - and we can't get enough of her non-conformist, cool-girl spirit that she exuded in her show appearances last month. A step in the right direction has never looked so stylish, but don't take our word for it - check out her most unreal street style moments.

Paloma Elsesser in…neon parachute pants

Paloma Elsesser in…a vintage graphic tee

Paloma Elsesser in…a purple trench coat

Paloma Elsesser in…leather trousers

Paloma Elsesser in…a yellow knitted hood

Paloma Elsesser in…blue high-waisted trousers

Paloma Elsesser in…a tartan skirt

Paloma Elsesser in…a retro-style coat

Paloma Elsesser in…an olive midi dress

