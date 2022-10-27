What you didn't notice about Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever red carpet outfits Couples that slay together, stay together

Power couple Rihanna and ASAP Rocky served the ultimate 'couple goals' moment at the Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever Premiere in Los Angeles last night.

The singer, designer and beauty entrepreneur served up her usual dose of Riri glamour, wearing a Rick Owens gown in a hue which exuded a sense of serenity. Hailing from the designer's hauntingly beautiful smoke filled autumn/winter 2022 collection, it's a softer touch than we’ve previously seen from the avant garde designer. The oatmeal-khaki coloured gown, which featured a dramatic draped bustle and long train was the ideal choice for the new mother. Extra oomph was added with a pair of ruched beige opera gloves, extreme pointed peep-toe heels and a dazzling Revza ear cuff which peaked out from her tousled black mane.

Rihanna wore Rick Owens AW22

Likewise her beau actually matched her ensemble perfectly, in a moment that was reminiscent of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlakes's iconic 'double denim' looks. ASAP Rocky donned draped jean hems, and jacket in a coordinating colour palette to Rihanna. The train of his jeans only made the similarities between the outfits more apparent.

Joining Lupita Nyong’o, Michaela Coel and Danai Gurira on the red carpet, Rihanna’s appearance at the Black Panther 2 premiere came just after the star announced her first single in six years.

The couple co-ordinated their looks

The song Lift Me Up which will feature in the new film is a a tribute to the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. The singer teased a video on her Instagram, revealing a capital "R" which is stylised in the same font as all of the Wakanda Forever trailers and promo art. In the video you can hear Rihanna’s distinctive harmonising. This is definitely a 'sound on' moment.

Lift Me Up was jointly written by Rihanna, Nigerian singer Tems, Swedish producer Ludwig Göransson, and Black Panther's director Ryan Coogler. "After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them," Tems told NME, "Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honour."

