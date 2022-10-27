Mia Regan looks stylish in statement jumpsuit at Longchamp party amid surprise appearance in Victoria Beckham campaign

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Mia Regan is in the midst of something of a style renaissance – and we are very much here for it. Largely defined by her Y2K-inspired aesthetic, including velour baker boy caps, monogram micro skirts and graphic corsets (much of which she sources from her beloved Depop), Mia switched things up and branched out from her trademark noughties nostalgic look on Wednesday.

Attending the reopening of Longchamp's Bond Street boutique, the 19-year-old model opted for a vibrant orangey-red polo neck styled under a straight-leg brown tartan jumpsuit.

Here at the Hello! Fashion office we are well-versed in the joys of a major layering moment, and so, suffice to say, we were seriously impressed by Mia's unfussy party look.

Harking back to the 1970s with the warm neutral shades in her caramel patterned jumpsuit, Mia gave her outfit a playful spin by pairing it with a vibrant version of the classic wardrobe staple. Finishing off her outfit with luxe black accessories, the model plumped for glossy boots and a chic crossbody, exuding a certain autumnal preppiness.

The Spencer twins were also in attendance

Perhaps known best for being Romeo Beckham's model girlfriend (until the pair split earlier this year), the 19-year-old's stylish appearance coincides with a rather unexpected announcement. Clearly Victoria Beckham, major fashion player and Mia’s former boyfriend's mother, still has a great fondness towards her, because the pair have been working on a clothing line together which launches today.

Mia Regan x Victoria Beckham is a six-piece capsule collection, specifically curated to "champion carefree cuts and lived-in washes". Featuring flared-sleeve jackets, sailor-inspired baggy jeans and rugged-looking waistcoats, the limited-edition range is all about "70s-meets-90s-inspired influence" and the "entirely modern energy" by-product.

Shop pieces from Mia Regan x Victoria Beckham now:

Denim Waistcoat in Classic Blue Wash, £290, Victoria Beckham

Carpenter Jean in Light Grey Wash, £390, Victoria Beckham

