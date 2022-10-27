Lily James is a goddess in cut-out designer dress for jungle snap The actress looked divine in chocolate brown

Lily James' safari wardrobe is a treasure trove of outfit inspo – and her latest ensemble is another addition to our wish lists. The star has been living it up while on safari in Botswana, serving some divine jungle-themes looks during her stay.

READ: Lily James ups the ante in thigh-high boots and blazer dress

Lily, 34, took to social media to show off a stunning new dress as she reclined against a tree in the midst of a serene jungle setting. Featuring a rich coffee-coloured hue, a nineties silhouette, an asymmetrical neckline, diagonally placed cut-out detailing, a fine knitted construction and braided strap add-ons, the 'Birch Dress,' crafted by Aya Muse, was a striking choice for the actress.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lily James transforms into Pamela Anderson in first trailer for Pam and Tommy

Lily went barefoot for the snap and wore her strawberry blonde hair down loose in a natural style. Two curtain bangs shaped her face, which showed off a minimal makeup blend to highlight her defined features.

RELATED: Lily James is a Y2K dream in corset and cargo skirt

Lily shared the image via her Instagram Stories, simply tagging the It-girl brand and adding a monkey and brown heart emoji.

Lily looked divine in chocolate

Aya Muse is an LA-based label and one Lily is particularly fond of. She previously sported the dress during the Pam & Tommy press tour last January, leaving fans gushing over her contemporary frock.

Other fans of the brand include Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Kourtney Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Elsa Hosk, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, Candice Swanepoel and Kendall Jenner.

The star traded her red carpet gowns for something a touch more practical

Lily James is the latest A-lister to join a host of safari-enthusiast celebrities. The actress recently commanded attention once again with her enviable travel-ready wardrobe, due to its explorer-meets-fashionista vibes.

Last week, Lily donned a casual semi-sheer linen shirt crafted from a cool, cream-coloured material which she layered over a classic white tank top. A pair of high-waisted, ankle-length beige trousers completed her adventurous look.

WOW: Lily James serves up jungle-glamour in linen shirt and hiking boots

The star stepped out in a pair of hiking boots, adding a pinch of practicality to her desert attire. In an image shared on social media, she sweetly held hands with her mother, who looked effortless in an ivory shirt and trousers.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.